 Twice's Chaeyoung confirms dating R&B singer Zion T for about six months now - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Twice's Chaeyoung confirms dating R&B singer Zion T for about six months now

ByAditi Srivastava
Apr 05, 2024 09:23 AM IST

TWICE's Chaeyoung and R&B artist Zion.T confirm romantic relationship after six months of dating, agencies say

It has been reported that Chaeyoung, a member of the K-pop girl group TWICE, is currently in a romantic relationship with R&B artist Zion.T. Initially, a Korean media outlet called SWAY reported that the two artists became a couple after being introduced by mutual friends. Later on, both artists' agencies confirmed the news separately. According to the report, the two have been dating for six months now.

Chaeyoung, a member of the K-pop girl group TWICE, is currently in a romantic relationship with R&B artist Zion.T.(Pic Credit- The Blacklabel, JYP)
Chaeyoung, a member of the K-pop girl group TWICE, is currently in a romantic relationship with R&B artist Zion.T.(Pic Credit- The Blacklabel, JYP)

Twice Chaeyoung is dating Zion. T

TWICE has become one of K-pop’s most popular female groups, and they’re shaking up the music industry. According to a Korean media outlet, Chaeyong has a preference for slim and artistic individuals and Zion. T seems to fit her ideal type perfectly. She was reportedly attracted to his free-spirited and musician personality. On April 5th, 2024, JYP Entertainment made a statement to iMBC News, stating that they are still verifying the information and will provide further details later. The Black Label also released a statement on the same day, and later issued an additional statement regarding the matter.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read: aespa’s Karina and Lee Jae Wook have broken up because of ‘mental strain’: Agency confirms

JYP and BLACK LABEL confirm

"The two are dating with good feelings for each other," Chaeyoung's agency JYP Entertainment and Zion. T's The Black Label said in a statement. This news comes just a few weeks after another TWICE member, Jihyo, was linked to Olympic gold medalist Yun Sung Bin. Although some fans may have been surprised to learn of these relationships, there has been no sign of any boycott or backlash from fans. This is in contrast to some previous instances of dating news such as Han So Hee-Ryu Jun Yeol, aespa’s Karina-Lee Jae Wook, etc, which have sparked controversy among fans.

Also read: iHeartRadio Music winners: BTS' ARMY wins Best Fan, Taehyung, J-Hope snag big awards of the night

Twice Chaeyoung and Zion. T dating timeline

Earlier an insider told the outlet, “Chaeyoung and Zion.T initially interacted as senior and junior colleagues before their relationship blossomed into a romantic one. Given that neither of them has a secretive or discrete personality, their close acquaintances are already well aware of their dating status.”

The R&B singer was often seen on quiet dates with Chaeyoung in areas such as Hannam-Dong and Yeonhui-Dong, away from the public eye, to spend quality time getting to know each other. For those who are not familiar, there is a nine-year age gap between the couple, with Chaeyoung turning 25 soon and Zion being 34.

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. Click Here

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Music / Twice's Chaeyoung confirms dating R&B singer Zion T for about six months now
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On