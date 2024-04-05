Twice's Chaeyoung confirms dating R&B singer Zion T for about six months now

It has been reported that Chaeyoung, a member of the K-pop girl group TWICE, is currently in a romantic relationship with R&B artist Zion.T. Initially, a Korean media outlet called SWAY reported that the two artists became a couple after being introduced by mutual friends. Later on, both artists' agencies confirmed the news separately. According to the report, the two have been dating for six months now. Chaeyoung, a member of the K-pop girl group TWICE, is currently in a romantic relationship with R&B artist Zion.T.(Pic Credit- The Blacklabel, JYP)

TWICE has become one of K-pop’s most popular female groups, and they’re shaking up the music industry. According to a Korean media outlet, Chaeyong has a preference for slim and artistic individuals and Zion. T seems to fit her ideal type perfectly. She was reportedly attracted to his free-spirited and musician personality. On April 5th, 2024, JYP Entertainment made a statement to iMBC News, stating that they are still verifying the information and will provide further details later. The Black Label also released a statement on the same day, and later issued an additional statement regarding the matter.

JYP and BLACK LABEL confirm

"The two are dating with good feelings for each other," Chaeyoung's agency JYP Entertainment and Zion. T's The Black Label said in a statement. This news comes just a few weeks after another TWICE member, Jihyo, was linked to Olympic gold medalist Yun Sung Bin. Although some fans may have been surprised to learn of these relationships, there has been no sign of any boycott or backlash from fans. This is in contrast to some previous instances of dating news such as Han So Hee-Ryu Jun Yeol, aespa’s Karina-Lee Jae Wook, etc, which have sparked controversy among fans.

Twice Chaeyoung and Zion. T dating timeline

Earlier an insider told the outlet, “Chaeyoung and Zion.T initially interacted as senior and junior colleagues before their relationship blossomed into a romantic one. Given that neither of them has a secretive or discrete personality, their close acquaintances are already well aware of their dating status.”

The R&B singer was often seen on quiet dates with Chaeyoung in areas such as Hannam-Dong and Yeonhui-Dong, away from the public eye, to spend quality time getting to know each other. For those who are not familiar, there is a nine-year age gap between the couple, with Chaeyoung turning 25 soon and Zion being 34.