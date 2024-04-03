Dating rumours of Le Sserafim's Kazuha and &TEAM's K surface, agency responds promptly

Just days after multiple dating controversies surrounding actors Han So Hee-Ryu Jun Yeol and aespa's Karina-Lee Jae Wook died down, a new one has touched the horizon. This one involves idols Le Sserafim's Kazuha and &TEAM's K. Both their K-pop groups are signed under the overarching banner of HYBE Corporation. Le Sserafim Kazuha and &TEAM K's dating rumours debunked.

HYBE affiliate Source Music - managing the girl group Le Sserafim - promptly released a statement, debunking the rumours initially incited by the Japanese magazine Shukan Bunshun.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

An official from the management agency stated, “The dating rumours, specifically those involving Kazuha and K, are unfounded.” However, the source confirmed that they shared a meal together as friends. HYBE - the company managing both artists - also firmly asserted, “It is not true that the two are in a relationship.”

Also read | BTS' Jungkook makes history at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024; V and J-Hope also score a sea of firsts

How did Kazuha and K's dating rumours come to light?

Shukan Bunshun released a report, claiming the pair had been friends for a year before commencing their relationship in Summer 2022. The publication remarked that Kazuha left her hotel to visit a luxury Japanese yakiniku restaurant after her recent offline event in Japan.

During this time, she allegedly met a man, notably “6 years her senior and 186 cm tall.” They spent approximately two hours together before the man left the place alone. The Japanese media source identified this person as K, a member of &TEAM (a Japanese boy band based in Japan and South Korea), signed under HYBE Labels Japan.

The report also stated that the duo went their separate ways in the Summer, only to rekindle their relationship in the fall. Kazuha and K seemingly also reunited for a cautious tryst at a bulgogi restaurant in Ginza on March 17.

In other news, Le Sserafim members are listed in the 2024 Coachella performing lineup. They will take the stage on April 13 and 20.