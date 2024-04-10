‘The Great Covid Cover-Up’: Senator Rand Paul blows the lid off major federal agencies concealing facts

In 2023, US Senator Rand Paul's (from Kentucky) book, Deception: The Great Covid Cover-Up, blew up the covers of public health bureaucracy. His well-documented coverage blew the lid off Anthony Fauci, the former Chief Medical Advisor of the President of the United States, and his scientific yes-men who knew about Covid's supposed true origins from day one. WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 11: Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) leaves the Senate floor as the Senate is working through the weekend on a $95.3 billion foreign aid bill with assistance for Ukraine and Israel at the US Capitol on February 11, 2024 in Washington, DC. The bill includes $60 billion to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia, $14.1 billion in security assistance for Israel, $9.2 billion in humanitarian assistance and $4.8 billion to support regional partners in the Indo-Pacific region, among other provisions, according to the Senate Appropriations Committee. Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Paul's book presented evidence that “The Covid virus was likely the product of gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab in China—research funded in part by the U.S. government.”

On April 9, he again took back the reins in his hands to further expose bombshells about federal employees covering up alleged hard facts about COVID-19's reality. His recent discoveries caught government officials from 15 federal agencies possessing knowledge of how the coronavirus was basically manufactured in 2018.

Penning his findings on the Fox News website, Paul claimed these officials were well aware that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was attempting to create a virus like COVID-19. Despite the hefty knowledge in their corner, they failed to expose the scheme to the public and chose to maintain their forthcoming stance. Moreover, 15 organisations similarly turned away from publicly releasing the details of the hazardous research.

Senator Rand Paul lays down ‘The Great Covid Cover-Up’

The US senator reported that at least 15 federal agencies had knowledge of the project introduced by Peter Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance and the Wuhan Institute of Virology. These findings imply that all these agencies were privy to the EcoHealth Alliance and the Wuhan Institute of Virology's need for federal funding in 2018.

What was the proposed project about?

Known as the DEFUSE project, its plans intended to “insert a furin cleavage site into a coronavirus to create a novel chimeric virus that would have been shockingly similar to the COVID-19 virus.”

All names associated with the Covid cover-up - dropped by Rand Paul

US-based research organisation EcoHealth Alliance's President, Peter Daszak, and Ralph Baric, the University of North Carolina scientist, concealed all facts related to the issue that could've possibly birthed the coronavirus, an alleged man-made virus.

Dr Anthony Fauci was previously also mentioned in the senator's book. His latest report again brings him up, claiming that his National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) wasn't merely briefed on the matter, but also engaged in the initial DEFUSE project pitch. Additionally, Fauci's Rocky Mountain Lab was also associated as a partner of the Wuhan Institute of Virology for the same proposal.

The newly discovered documents also out researcher Ian Lipkin, whose lab has been funded (worth millions of dollars) by EcoHealth, as one of the original participants of the project.

How did Senator Rand Paul find all this information?

In his Fox News piece, Paul declared that despite all these agencies and their top-notch officials staying tight-lipped, Marine Lt. Col. Joseph Murphy came forward as the whistleblower, revealing the truth.