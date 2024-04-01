What made Ateez's Seonghwa tear up during his birthday live? Read Hongjoong's heartwarming message

Ateez Seonghwa's birthday live on April 1 was an emotionally tear-jerking affair. A heartwarming message from the boy group's leader left the soon-to-turn 26-year-old K-pop idol in tears. Ateez Seonghwa's birthday live: Hongjoong's description of the eldest group member leaves him in tears.

Although the singer was born on April 3, 1998, the annual live broadcast in his honour was surprisingly pre-poned. Its official announcement on the 8-member boy band's social media account confused the fans, popularly known as ATINYs. Speculations about what could be planned for his actual birthday, two days from now, grew. Some initially even deemed it an April Fool's prank, only to be left teary-eyed for the right reasons later.

The customary K-pop tradition of birthday lives kicked off celebrating Seonghwa's day two hours ago. Heartening messages and presents from his bandmates poured in. One of them, from Ateez leader Hongjoong, drew Seonghwa's character sketch.

Describing what the still 25-year-old star is like in real life, Hongjoong wrote: “Even though he's quieter than everyone else, he's like a peacock who is more colourful than anyone else when he spreads his wings.”

The Ateez captain is a few months younger than his bandmate. His hearty message was loaded with admiration for the group's eldest member.

Seeing Seonghwa as an emotional mess, fans acknowledged that Hongjoong had a way with words. They called his description of the singer “the best and accurate”.

Hongjoong and Seonghwa are the only two ‘98 Liner members against the group majority of ’99 Liners. The popularly dubbed 'SeongJoong' friendship unit, also the eldest members of the group, previously formed the MATZ unit for Ateez's 2023 studio album The World EP.Fin: Will.

Despite being the oldest ‘hyung’ of the band, Seonghwa is proud of Hongjoong's captainship. “Nothing would make sense if Hongjoong weren't the leader,” he'd told their agency KQ Entertainment when asked who should helm the leadership responsibilities. Evidently, the love goes both ways.

Seonghwa also penned a letter for the fans, which he promised to reveal later.

Ateez members - Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho - performed at 2024 KCON Hong Kong's Day 2 showcase, alongside other music acts including Day6, Sistar19, Tempest, VIVIZ, Zerobaseone and JO1. They are also nominated in the K-pop song category at the iHeart Music Awards 2024, scheduled for today at 8/7c, for their song Bouncy (K-Hot Chilli Peppers).