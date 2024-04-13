BTS SUGA/Agust D's Tour D-Day - The Movie lands at #2 in U.S. Box office premiere, see earning

BTS Suga, the powerhouse of the legendary K-pop group, is making waves on the big screen as well! According to the latest data from Box Office Mojo, his concert film, Agust D Tour D-Day - The Movie, has secured a phenomenal second place on the U.S. Box Office charts. This strong debut is right behind the week's biggest release, the blockbuster Godzilla vs. Kong: The New Empire. Here is how much it earned in its debut week. BTS's Suga performing in Seoul during his first solo world tour, 'Suga Agust D Tour' (2023).(Instagram / agustd)

Agust D's Tour D-Day - The Movie U.S. premiere

The film documenting Suga's solo tour, which captures the energy of his performances, was shown in an impressive 783 theatres across the country. The movie, titled Agust D's Tour D-Day, includes special cameos by some of the BTS members such as RM, Taehyung, and Jimin. On its opening day, it grossed an impressive $961,015. Meanwhile, Godzilla vs. Kong made over $1,974,152 and took the top spot.

SUGA is highly popular in the United States, being the first member of BTS to commence a solo world tour that resulted in sold-out stadiums right before his military enlistment.

Agust D's Tour D-Day - The Movie breaks record in Korea

In South Korea Suga (Min Yoongi) set an all-time record for his movie by getting the highest number of reservations for a week before it was released. Additionally, the special cold cup merchandise for 'D-Day The Movie' and 'Goods TTT (That’s The Ticket)' sold out in a blink on opening day.

More about Suga’s movie

Agust D's Tour D-Day - The Movie is a 90-minute musical documentary directed by Park Jun Soo. It provides Suga’s fans with a firsthand experience of his electrifying 2023 world tour under his stage name. Produced by HYBE labels, the film's tickets were available for sale from March 12. It started debuting in multiplexes and PVRs worldwide from April 10 onwards.

