Korean singer Park Bo Ram famed for Reply 1988 song, dies at 30; cause of death under investigation

In a tragic turn of events, Korean singer Park Bo Ram passed away at the age of 30. Known for her popular original soundtracks for K-dramas and her participation in SuperStar K2, she reportedly passed away yesterday morning according to South Korean media outlets. Her agency, XANADU, confirmed the sad news in a brief statement. Korean singer Park Bo Ram passes away at 30, death under investigation: ‘Reply 1988 songs will never be same’, fans mourn(XANADU)

Park Bo Ram passes away at 30

Known for her soulful vocals and timeless songs like Hyehwadong (Or Ssangmundong) for Reply 1988 and Please Say Something, Even Though It Is a Lie for W - Two Worlds, she passed away while preparing for a comeback to celebrate the 10th anniversary of her debut.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“It’s true that Park Bo Ram died on April 11,” XANADU rolled out a brief statement. “The cause of death is currently being investigated by the police.” It added.

Also read: Meek Mill says ‘sick’ rumours with Diddy are confusing his son, ‘people saying his dad gay’

Who is Korean singer Park Bo Ram

After her appearance on Mnet's audition show Superstar K2 in 2010, Bo Ram gained recognition with her hit song Beautiful in 2014. Her soulful vocals and talents quickly propelled her to success, making her one of the most beloved singers of all time. Bo Ram remained active in the music industry, releasing various tracks including Celepretty, Sorry, Pretty Bae, Dynamic Love, and more.

XANADU, in their follow-up statement, expressed deep sadness over the loss, stating, "All of the artists and executives at XANADU Entertainment are deeply mourning the deceased with great sadness." Details regarding the funeral were also shared, stating, “It is even more heartbreaking that we have to inform all of the fans who support Park Bo Ram of this sudden news. The funeral will be held after consulting with the bereaved family.”

Fans mourn the death of Park Bo Ram

"Hyde Jekyll, Me, Reply 1988, W, and many more. Thank you, Park Bo Ram, for the OSTs." A fan wrote on social media. Bo Ram was reportedly not dealing with any health crisis, and her expected comeback was a matter of joy for her fans until it was shattered by the news of her death, leaving everyone shocked. Sharing her playlist full of Bo Ram’s songs, another user wrote, “Rest in Peace. She was an amazing singer. Sad to hear the news…”

Also read: Eclipse Sickness: Can Sun's cosmic coffee break mess with minds and bodies? Exploring viral claims