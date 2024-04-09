Meek Mill says ‘sick’ rumours with Diddy are confusing his son, ‘people saying his dad gay’

Meek Mill is speaking out against the speculation surrounding his alleged relationship with Sean 'Diddy' Combs. The rapper took to social media to address the barrage of online rumours, expressing frustration over the confusion it has caused his 12-year-old son and the impact on his personal life. This comes shortly after Mill lashed out at fellow rapper Wale during an online feud. Has Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' ex-bodyguard leaked rapper and Meek Mill's explicit audio? (@MeekMill/X, photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

Meek Mill denies ‘gay claims’ in Diddy’s lawsuit

“I have the right to say I ain’t gay and I’ll trash anybody that plays with my manhood lol.” Mill earlier wrote on X. The Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ lawsuit against Diddy reportedly mentions "a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj," and with Meek Mill fitting that description, his name has been swept up in the rumours.

Y'all Confusing My Son

Now, expressing his frustration over viral claims, the rapper again took to his social media to say that the baseless rumours are affecting his relationship with his son and even confusing him. “I don’t believe no Diddy story once they lied about me now! Anybody try to sexually assault me it will be a bang out on the spot how yall don’t know that lol I don’t care but yall confusing my son he’s 12 with people saying his dad gay it’s sick now outchea so f**k it.”

Meek Mill slams relationship rumours with Diddy

Diddy, the American rapper and music mogul, recently came under scrutiny by Homeland Security, leading to raids on his lavish properties in Miami and LA in connection with sex trafficking allegations. Since then, the 54-year-old rapper has kept a low profile, but his old videos and audio recordings continue to surface on social media, sparking new claims. Just days ago, a viral explicit audio emerged on social media claiming to feature the voices of Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Meek Mill engaged in sexual acts with each other.

However, later reports debunked the claims, stating that the audio was not genuine and allegedly created as a joke when allegations against Diddy recently surfaced, as reported by Medium.