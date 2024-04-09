Ring, Ring! Is Lady Gaga engaged again? Singer flaunts huge diamond fueling rumours

Is Lady Gaga about to walk down the aisle? The pop superstar was spotted flaunting a stunning diamond ring on her ‘that’ finger, sparking engagement rumours. While the pop superstar has been engaged twice before, she ultimately called them off. However, Gaga's new jewellery addition has caught everyone's attention, especially since she's been dating Michael Polansky for years now, and their relationship seems to be getting stronger. Lady Gaga with boyfriend Michael Polansky (Getty Images via AFP)

Lady Gaga sparks engagement rumours?

Sunday's California sun glinted off the chrome grills of West Hollywood's parked cars as a jazz artist, stepped out dressed head-to-toe in a sleek black outfit. Her trench coat billowing behind her like a curtain, and her black shirt peeked from beneath it. Gaga was wearing black pumps as she clutched a large Bottega Veneta tote bag. But it was the flash of white on her finger that caught everyone's eye. Pagesix pictures-check out here.

“I don’t see enough people freaking out about Gaga’s engagement ring?? LIKE HELLO??” a fan wrote on social media sharing the pics. “Oh my god she’s engaged, gurll you engaged?” wrote another.

Prior to dating Polansky, the Bloody Mary singer was engaged to Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney and talent agent Christian Carino.

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky's dating timeline

Lady Gaga, 38, and Michael Polansky, 46, have been in a relationship for some time now. In March 2020, the singer took to her social media to announce her "Stupid Love" single, inspired by her entrepreneur boyfriend. In 2021, Gaga performed at President Joe Biden's inauguration with Polansky by her side.

At the time a source told PEOPLE, “Gaga had a blast at the Inauguration and was in the best spirits, she's very happy with Michael and feels grateful for his support.”

RadarOnline stated in March 2023 that Gaga and Polansky had split due to a disagreement regarding marriage and children. Nonetheless, the couple refuted the rumours in October 2023 when they were seen attending two concerts on consecutive nights in Las Vegas. Polansky, who oversees Sean Parker, co-founder of Facebook, runs several charities and businesses. He has also accompanied the singer to a number of awards ceremonies including Bafta and Critics Choice Awards.