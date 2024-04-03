Preview Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn takeover in Joker: Folie a Deux. More on why the film is rated R

Lady Gaga is ready to put on her Harley-girl get-up. Before her next big screen outing explodes in cinemas, an audio preview of her character was revealed alongside the key art visual poster for Joker 2. Lady Gaga as seen in Joker: Folie a Deux.(Instagram / jokermovie)

As Harley Quinn, Gaga will walk apace with the titular lead, Joaquin Phoenix, in Todd Phillips's directorial musical sequel to the 2019 DC film. They'll all cast a dark shadow over Gotham City on October 4, 2024.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn

“You can do anything you want… you're Joker,” Gaga's Harley Quinn is heard reassuring her twisted love interest in a new TikTok video.

The pop icon will be embracing Quinn's character in Joker: Folie a Deux, which Margot Robbie previously helmed for a long stretch in movies like Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey and the 2021 movie, The Suicide Squad. Since Phillips' Joker films constitute a storyline for the DC Elseworlds narrative, they're disjoint from James Gunn and Peter Safran's rebooted birth of DC Studios.

Also read | #DiddyDidIt: Sean Combs pats down Justin Bieber to check for a wire in perturbing viral video

Why is Joker: Folie a Deux rated R?

On Wednesday, the Motion Picture Association announced the Joker sequel as rated R. The 2024 continuation of the 2019 film follows in its footsteps regarding this issue.

The previous Joker outing was labelled R-rated due to “strong bloody violence, disturbing behaviour, language and brief sexual images.” Similarly, according to the MPA daily rating bulletin no. 2828, Joker 2 reeled in the same status for “some strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality, and brief full nudity.”

The first Joker 2 trailer will officially drop on April 9, 2024. Alongside Phoenix and Gaga, the musical thriller also stars Catherine Keener, Zazie Beetz and Brendan Gleeson. Although its plot is still under wraps, the October 4 premiere is being touted as a jukebox musical, according to previous reports.