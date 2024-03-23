Joker 2 is a musical thriller with 15+ covers, boasting $200 Million budget as Gaga goes Harley

The highly anticipated sequel to Joker is taking a surprising turn – It’s going to be a musical spectacle. Details are emerging about the film's soundtrack, revealing a mix of at least 15 “very well-known songs” reinterpreted for the twisted world of Gotham. Cherry on the cake- some original music thrown in for a healthy measure. Stepping into the shoes of Joker and Harley Quinn, Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are bringing their own charm to Joker: Folie à Deux. Read on to know details. Lady Gaga is in talks to play Harley Quinn in Joker 2.

Joker 2 promises over 15 cover songs

Friday's report from Variety suggests that Todd Phillips’ long-awaited follow-up Joker: Folie à Deux will mostly feature well-known tunes, with an estimated 15 reimaginings in the works. “It’s a jukebox musical,” an insider says. One of the songs that’s likely to be reimagined is This Is Entertainment, a tune from the 1953 show Band Wagon, which is often associated with Judy Garland.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read: GTA 6 development hits roadblock: Release possibly pushed to 2026, here’s why: Report

The report suggests that there may be original songs in addition to the re-imagined covers, but the specifics remain a mystery. When reached for comment, Warner Bros. declined to comment on this or on the involvement of the Academy Award-winning composer of the first film, Hildur Gudnadottir. A source, however, has suggested that she may still “infuse her signature, evocative notes” into the musical performances.

Joker 2 plot details

While details about the plot of The Joker 2 have yet to be revealed, the movie has been described as a “drama set in and around the world of Arkham Asylum.” Since the first part ended with Arthur escaping Arkham Asylum and running away from the orderlies after killing a doctor, the sequel will likely pick up where the first film left off, according to some inside information.

Also read: Celebs react to Kate Middleton's cancer: Blake Lively apologises, Kim under fire, Ivanka Trump..

Joker 2 cast

Apart from Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix, other cast members include Zazie Beetz, Catherine Keener, and Brendan Gleeson. Phillips co-wrote the screenplay with Scott Silver.

Joker 2 budget and release date

Joker 2 is expected to have a budget of around $200 million, according to Variety. This is a significant increase from the original film's budget of around $60 million. Poised to be the next biggie by Warner Bros after Dune 2, the film is hitting theatres on October 4. Other upcoming titles include George Miller's Furiosa: a Mad Max Saga, Tim Burton's Breathe in the Void and the animated version of The Lord Of The Rings: War of the Rings.