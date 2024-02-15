Todd Phillips drops new photos of Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga from Joker 2: ‘Hope your day is full of love’

Joker: Folie à Deux director Todd Phillips rang in Valentine’s Day with new stills of Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga from the movie. He gave a sneak-peek of the highly anticipated sequel, much to the delight of fans. (Also Read: Joker 2 reveals a captivating glimpse of Joaquin Phoenix in Gotham City) Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in new stills from Joker: Folie à Deux(Instagram)

The photos

“Hoping your day is full of love,” wrote Todd, sharing the photos on his Instagram. Joaquin returns as the titular Joker while Lady Gaga plays Harleen Quinzel aka Harley Quinn. In one of the photos, Gaga can be seen gazing into Joaquin’s eyes lovingly as he returns a barely-there smile. In another, he’s dipping her romantically on a terrace as a comic-style set forms the background. The only colour picture released by Todd sees Gaga in blue and Joaquin in his trademark suit.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Fans react

Numerous Gaga fans were thrilled to see the singer-actor drop pictures of her making music and the director release these stills the same day. “We are so back. LG7. Joker 2,” wrote an excited fan in all caps. “Joker 2 stills and 3 studio pics in 2 hr i-,” wrote another fan. Another proclaimed that the ‘Monster era’ was back in dominance, “gaga in the studio, joker 2 reveals, oh little monster era is back from dormancy.”

Another commented that they’ve “prayed for times like this.” One movie buff hoped that Joker 2 is a musical, completely disconnected from the first film, writing, “I hope, not that I think this will happen, that Joker 2 is just completely disconnected from the first one. Just a completely different story packed into a lavish, over the top, campy musical. That would rule.”

About Joker 2

While specifics of the film aren’t known yet, the stills hint that the film will be a musical set in and around Arkham Asylum where Joker meets Harley for the first time. Zazie Beetz, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland and Harry Lawtey make up the supporting cast.

The original Joker opened to much fanfare in 2019 and grossed $1 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing R rated film in history. The film earned 11 Oscar nominations, including best picture and Joaquin won the best actor award. Joker 2 will be released in theatres on October 4.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.