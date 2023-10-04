News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Joker 2 reveals a captivating glimpse of Joaquin Phoenix in Gotham City

ByVedanth Shinde
Oct 04, 2023

Joker sequel reveals Joaquin Phoenix's return in a rainy Gotham, with a surprising musical twist. Check release date

Joker: Folie à Deux is scheduled to hit movie theaters on October 4, 2024. The upcoming film "Joker: Folie à Deux" has revealed a fresh look of its leading star, Joaquin Phoenix, standing in the rain surrounded by vibrant and colourful umbrellas.

Rain-soaked Gotham unveils the Joker's return, with a musical twist and Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. (toddphillips/Instagram)(Instagram)
Updates on the film's completion were announced in April, and now, a year before its anticipated release in October 2024, fans have been treated to another sneak peek at the captivating portrayal of Gotham City's infamous criminal.

Director Todd Phillips took to his Instagram to share a picture of Joaquin Phoenix, back in his Joker attire, fully embracing the persona of the Clown Prince of Crime. While the wait for the movie's release in the fall of 2024 continues, these images are sure to heighten the anticipation among fans.

One image offers a close-up view of Lady Gaga in her role as Harley Quinn, providing intricate details of her appearance.

In his announcement, Todd expressed his gratitude, stating, "That's a wrap. Thanks to these two (+ the entire cast) and the BEST crew that the film industry has to offer. From top to bottom. Gonna crawl into a cave now (edit room) and put it all together."

The original sequel to the film will take on a musical approach. The first installment was a dark and gritty drama, with the memorable scene of Joaquin Phoenix's Joker dancing down the stairs. However, it was far from being a musical.

Composer Hildur Guðnadóttir has acknowledged the surprising yet logical shift in direction for the sequel, saying, "It’s an interesting decision, and I think it’s really exciting to see how it unfolds. And I think it’s somehow logical at the same time. It’s both logical and also very surprising. For me as well as the audience. So far, it’s just been a really beautiful conversation, and I’m really excited to see how it unfolds."

The plot of the Joker sequel remains a mystery, but it's reasonable to assume that it will draw inspiration from Batman lore. Traditionally, the character of Harley Quinn has been depicted as the Joker's obsessive girlfriend, a result of his manipulation during her time as his therapist at Arkham Asylum.

It appears likely that Lady Gaga's Harley and Joaquin Phoenix's Joker will share a romantic connection, but the depths of their relationship in the film are yet to be showcased.

