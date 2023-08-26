Superman, Batman or Wonder Woman: What is your DC character based on your zodiac sign?

Aries (March 21 - April 19) DC Character-Ares US artist Nathan Sawaya has created DC comics characters from Lego bricks. From Superman, Batman, Wonderwoman to Flash, more than 120 artworks of superheroes and villains have been assembled at 'The Art of the Brick: DC Super Heroes', a Paris exhibition. Sawaya says he used Lego bricks because people connect with the medium.(HT File)

Aries individuals have qualities that match Ares, the god of war. Just like Ares, Aries folks thrive in situations with conflict. They also share a bold and assertive nature, much like the ram (Aries' symbol). Both Ares and Aries seem to enjoy taking charge and getting involved in the affairs of others.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

DC Character- Catwoman

Catwoman, often associated with various zodiac signs, seems to resonate most with Taurus. Taurus folks appreciate the finer things in life and aren't fond of being controlled. Catwoman's elegance blends well with Taurus' earthy traits. Notably, Michelle Pfeiffer, who played Catwoman, is a Taurus with a strong Venus influence.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) -

DC Character-The Flash

The Flash's lightning-fast abilities align with Gemini's speedy and energetic nature. Geminis are known for their quick thinking and adaptability. Just like the various versions of The Flash, Geminis can sometimes seem like they're everywhere at once, reflecting their mercurial ruling planet.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

DC Character- Batman

Batman's birthdate, June 26, places him in Cancer season. Cancers are deeply sensitive and tend to hold onto memories, much like Batman's connection to his parents' tragedy. This sign's protective and introspective traits align with Batman's character, as he keeps a symbol of his loss close to his heart.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

DC Character-The Joker

Leo individuals love attention, theatrics, and leadership – qualities embodied by the Joker. The Joker's chaotic and attention-seeking behaviour is akin to the dark side of Leo's characteristics. Leo's association with pleasure and play resonates with the Joker's disturbing brand of chaos.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

DC Character- Batgirl

Virgos' knack for organization and leadership aligns with Batgirl's role as a genius-level hacker and information broker. Virgos often excel behind the scenes, just like Batgirl assembling the Birds of Prey team. Both possess a meticulous and analytical approach.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) -

DC Character- Wonder Woman

Libras, ruled by Venus, is associated with partnerships and contracts. Wonder Woman's creation involved a collaboration between William Moulton Marston and his wife Elizabeth. Libra's emphasis on love aligns with Marston's intention for Wonder Woman to triumph through love and truth.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) -

DC Character- Green Lantern

Scorpios' intense and transformative qualities resonate with the Green Lantern. The Lantern's use of energy and the quote about choices, akin to annihilation or radical action, align with Scorpio's penchant for passionate responses to conflict.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

DC Character- Harley Quinn

Sagittarians' impulsiveness, love for excitement, and resistance to authority connect well with Harley Quinn's rebellious and wild nature. Sagittarius' rock 'n' roll vibe matches Harley's chaotic and carefree attitude.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

DC Character- Blue Beetle

Blue Beetle's connection to ancient powers and legacies aligns with Capricorn's focus on inheritance and love for old things. The exoskeleton technology embodies Capricorn's association with the skeletal system.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

DC Character- Aquaman

Aquaman's position as a half-human, half-Atlantean outsider resonates with Aquarius, the sign associated with rebellion and progress. Aquaman's unique abilities and his team, "The Others," reflect the sign's focus on individuality and protecting the misunderstood.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

DC Character- Superman

Superman's compassionate and sensitive nature aligns with Pisces' traits. His ability to see auras and his reluctance to harm others connect with Pisces' empathetic and almost psychic qualities. Superman's caring persona embodies the kind-hearted nature of this water sign.