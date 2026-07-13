Fact check: Did Haaland unfollow Sorloth on Instagram after Norway's World Cup exit?

Norway's fairy-tale run at the World Cup came to an end on Saturday after Jude Bellingham inspired England to a 2-1 extra-time victory in the quarter-finals. A viral social media post made a strong claim about developments in Erling Haaland and Alexander Sorloth's relationship off the pitch. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters)

Erling Haaland, who entered the match with seven goals and was closing in on Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in the Golden Boot race, was also unable to find the back of the net as the Vikings were eliminated.

A wasted 2v1 attack However, one moment that sparked widespread discussion online came during a Norway attack in the first half. Alexander Sorloth found himself in a 2-v-1 situation with Haaland in open space, yet the Norway #7 chose to take the shot himself as the English defenders closed him down.

Meanwhile, Haaland, who clearly called for the pass as it would likely have resulted in a simple tap-in for the Manchester City striker, appeared visibly disappointed by Sorloth's decision. He could only express his frustration through his body language and facial expressions.

Did Haaland unfollow Sorloth? Now, with Norway eliminated from the tournament, a viral social media post has surfaced making a strong claim about developments in Erling Haaland and Alexander Sorloth's relationship off the pitch.

The account posted on Sunday, “Erling Haaland has unfollowed Alexander Sorloth on Instagram.”

The account posted on Sunday, “Erling Haaland has unfollowed Alexander Sorloth on Instagram.”

However, the claim appears to be nothing more than satire, seemingly inspired by what happened during Saturday's match. The account itself identifies as a parody account. Moreover, Haaland has not unfollowed his Norway teammate, as confirmed by his Instagram following list.

Also read: Erling Haaland's father accuses referee of 'robbing' Norway after England FIFA World Cup heartbreak

Nor has Sorloth made any similar move on social media that would suggest he has distanced himself from Norway's No. 9.