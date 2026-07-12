Why was Erling Haaland benched in extra time vs England? Manager faces backlash; 'we are cooked'

Erling Haaland was substituted just before the start of the second half of extra time during Norway's clash against England. Erling Haaland was substituted just before the start of the second half of extra time during Norway's clash against England. (AFP)

While there has been no official confirmation, the decision appeared to be largely precautionary due to fatigue.

The hot and humid conditions in Miami, combined with the fact that the No. 9 had already played more than 105 minutes, likely prompted the coach to introduce fresh legs as Norway trailed 2-1.

Fans call out manager's decision to bench Haaland However, fans quickly took to social media to react to the decision to take Haaland off during extra time.

A fan wrote on X, “Erling Braut Haaland is out we're so cooked.”

Another one commented, “It was all over after Haaland got subbed.”