Why does Erling Haaland use 'Braut' on his Norway World Cup jersey? The meaning behind the surname

Erling Haaland is one of the biggest names at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, so even small details about him often catch attention. One thing some fans have noticed is that the Norway striker is not always wearing the familiar “Haaland” name on the back of his national team jersey. Instead, “Braut” has appeared on his shirt during Norway matches. The change is not linked to football, sponsorship, or any official rebranding. It is a personal decision by Haaland and is connected to his family. The Manchester City star uses the name as a way of recognizing an important part of his background. Why does Erling Haaland use ‘Braut’ on his Norway World Cup jersey? Details Dan Mullan/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Dan Mullan / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

Why Erling Haaland wears ‘Braut’ on his Norway jersey? According to AS USA, the name “Braut” comes from Haaland’s mother, Gry Marita Braut. Before becoming known as the mother of one of football’s biggest stars, she was a successful athlete herself and competed professionally in the heptathlon.

Haaland’s father, Alf-Inge Haaland, is already well known to football fans because of his playing career with clubs including Nottingham Forest, Leeds United, and Manchester City. While Erling is globally recognized by his father’s surname, he has chosen to also acknowledge his mother’s family name when representing Norway.

That is why “Braut” has appeared on the back of his national team shirt. The decision allows him to publicly honor his mother and show pride in both sides of his family. It is a small detail, but one that carries personal meaning for the Norwegian forward.

The gesture has become more noticeable now that Haaland is playing on one of football’s biggest stages. As interest around Norway grows during the World Cup, many fans are discovering the story behind the name for the first time.

Also Read: Erling Haaland claims No. 1 spot in Norway, and it's not for football

Why Erling Haaland does not use ‘Braut’ at Manchester City? While “Braut” appears with the Norway national team, the situation is different at club level. Haaland continues to wear the name “Haaland” on the back of his Manchester City jersey, just as he has throughout his professional career.

The Manchester City striker built his football identity under the Haaland name while playing for clubs such as Molde, Red Bull Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund, and now City. Because of that, there has been no change to the name displayed during club competitions.

As a result, fans will continue to see “Haaland” in Premier League and Champions League matches. However, when he represents Norway, he sometimes chooses to highlight the Braut surname instead.

Also Read: What is Erling Haaland's net worth? Here's how the Norway World Cup star makes his millions

The decision is not a legal name change or a new football nickname. It is simply a personal tribute to his mother and a way of recognizing her influence on his life. For Haaland, wearing “Braut” is a reminder of his family roots while competing for his country.