Adidas Hyperboost Edge review: A running shoe that doesn't try too hard to impress—but does anyway

The shoe arrived at my doorstep over a month ago. Swamped with World Cup duty and surviving on little sleep because of North American kick-off times, I barely had the energy to open it. It sat quietly on the shoe rack, still boxed, almost asking every time I walked past, "Done with the World Cup yet?" I wasn't. But when a rare one-day break arrived between the Round of 16 and the quarterfinals, I couldn't resist any longer. Like a child unwrapping a long-awaited toy, I finally opened the box. There it was—the Adidas Hyperboost Edge. Why Hyperboost Edge could be Adidas' most comfortable daily trainer yet The first thing that struck me was how surprisingly light it felt in my hands. At 255 grams, it certainly doesn't look like a lightweight shoe, especially with that oversized slab of foam underneath. But the moment I slipped my feet into it, the bulk simply disappeared. Instead, I was greeted by a plush, secure fit that felt less like wearing a brand-new pair and more like slipping into one I'd already broken in. There was a spring in my steps, so to say, almost urging me to take another step, then another. Before I knew it, I was already jogging around the house. For someone who isn't a seasoned runner, but certainly a sneaker enthusiast, the Hyperboost Edge doesn't overwhelm with flashy colours or aggressive styling. Its clean upper, minimal detailing and fluid silhouette give it a premium look that works just as comfortably with joggers as it does with jeans. Despite the chunky midsole, the shoe manages to appear sleek rather than bulky, a balancing act few max-cushioned trainers manage to pull off.

The adidas Hyperboost Edge is priced at INR 19,999

That understated design philosophy extends to the finer details. The hidden eyelets keep the upper clean, except for the exposed top eyelet where the laces lock securely over the foot. Combined with the padded tongue, lace pressure is spread evenly across the top of the foot, eliminating any discomfort. The gusseted tongue remains connected to the sides of the shoe, wrapping around the foot instead of shifting during movement. Around the heel, generous padding minimises the rubbing that's so common with brand-new shoes. Even wearing them briefly without socks didn't create the usual hotspots around the ankle. The removable foam insole adds another layer of comfort before the foot reaches the firmer base underneath. Together, these elements create an interior that feels soft, secure and reassuring—removing any hesitation about slipping into a fresh pair straight out of the box. One design decision, however, stood out immediately. Instead of placing the iconic three stripes on the upper portion, Adidas has shifted them to the oversized midsole—the first time the brand has done so on a running shoe. It's more than just an aesthetic flourish. The move intentionally draws attention to the Hyperboost Pro foam, positioning the cushioning platform as the shoe's defining feature while allowing the upper to remain clean and understated. A small transparent coloured strip running beneath the shoe further enhances its premium look without shouting for attention.

Adidas Hyperboost Edge adidas × hyperboost Road running 1 2 3 4 The non-plated super trainer Hyperboost Edge 255g Weight (M 8.5) 45mm Stack height 6mm Midsole drop Midsole Upper Outsole Heel Hyperboost Pro foam at a 45mm stack gives a plush heel with a soft, energetic heel-to-toe transition — no plate, the foam does the work through the gait cycle. Stripped-back woven Primeweave, breathable with TPU overlays and a gusseted tongue for a locked-in, non-squeezing fit. Full-length Lighttraxion, borrowed from the Adizero racing family — grip from heel to toe at minimal added weight. Comfort Pods wrap the heel for a secure fit and to keep it from slipping mid-run. The vibe: a soft, lively daily trainer built for everyday miles and gym floors, not race day — the rocker rolls you forward gently rather than shoving you like a carbon racer.