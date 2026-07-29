Who is Dr. Karishma Reddy? Indian-American surgeon speaks out after facing racism over her ‘bindi’, urges to ‘be kind’

An Indian-American plastic surgeon has gained significant attention after addressing racist remarks regarding her bindi with a message of compassion, thereby reigniting discussions about the increasing wave of anti-Indian sentiment directed at professionals throughout the United States. Dr. Karishma Reddy, an Indian=American plastic surgeon, faced backlash after sharing a lighthearted video about her bindi.

Dr. Karishma Reddy, a plastic surgeon based in the U.S., shared a humorous reel that detailed an interaction with a patient concerning her bindi. Rather than initiating a light-hearted dialogue, the video attracted a barrage of xenophobic and anti-Hindu comments, with some people directing her to "go back to India," despite the fact that she was born and raised in the US.

In another video, Reddy responded to the criticism, expressing her surprise at the intensity of the hostility.

“I have never seen so much anti-Indian rhetoric in my entire life,” she admitted in the viral video. “A lot of these comments were regarding telling me to go back to India. I was born and raised here in America.”