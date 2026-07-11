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    FIFA 2026: Meet Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland’s viral ‘long-lost twin’, Russian model Anastasia

    Russian model Anastasia Kostromitina has gone viral for her striking resemblance to footballer Erling Haaland. Her Reels have garnered millions of views, likes.

    Published on: Jul 11, 2026, 17:40:34 IST
    By Henna Rakheja
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    If you are a female and told that you look like a popular male sportsperson, what would your reaction be? The 24-year-old viral Russian model, Anastasia Kostromitina was reportedly a little bit “hurt”. But, with the FIFA fever rising she seems to have embraced being called the female lookalike of hypermasculine Norwegian footballer, Erling Haaland.

    Russian model Anastasia Kostromitina's uncanny resemblance to Manchester City footballer Erling Haaland (inset) has gone viral. (Photos: Instagram)
    Russian model Anastasia Kostromitina's uncanny resemblance to Manchester City footballer Erling Haaland (inset) has gone viral. (Photos: Instagram)

    The trending social media personality with 140K followers (vis-a-vis Halland who has 61.1M fanbase on Insta) first received surprised reactions from social media users when her mother, Russian influencer Mariya Kostromitina first posted a Reel saying “Is it just me, or does my daughter looks like a star?”. What followed was the world sitting up to take notice of this model’s resemblance to Haaland’s signature intense stare as well as celebration poses. When filmed side by side, with the real thing, this blonde hair and light eyed girl began garnering epithets like his twin, “separated at birth” or “Haaland in a woman’s body.”

    What definitely worked for her Reels to go viral now was the fact that Haaland – the 6’5″ Manchester City striker who is nicknamed The Android – was tearing through the World Cup. To put things into perspective, this model has no family connection with the Norwegian soccer star. Yet, one of her Reels has got more than 110 million views! In fact, just days ago her mother posted another Reel captioning it with a football emoji, stating: A trend can be closed. This post has received more than 5.8M likes so far since the soccer fans as well as fashion lovers are both taken aback by the stark resemblance between the two personalities.

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    Home/Htcity/Leisure/FIFA 2026: Meet Norwegian Footballer Erling Haaland’s Viral ‘long-lost Twin’, Russian Model Anastasia
    Home/Htcity/Leisure/FIFA 2026: Meet Norwegian Footballer Erling Haaland’s Viral ‘long-lost Twin’, Russian Model Anastasia
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