Arleen Sorkin, the actress who brought animated Harley Quinn to life with her mesmerizing voice, passes away at 67

Arleen Sorkin, the actress who voiced the original Harley Quinn in “Batman: The Animated Series,” has passed away at the age of 67. The voice behind Harley Quinn(Twitter)

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed her death with an anonymous source. The cause of her death was not revealed.

James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios, paid tribute to Sorkin on Instagram.

“Rest in Peace, Arleen Sorkin, the incredibly talented original voice of Harley Quinn, who helped to create the character so many of us love. Love to her family and friends,” he wrote.

Sorkin was also known for playing Calliope Jones in the soap opera “Days of Our Lives” from 1984 to 2010.

She made history as the first voice actor to portray Harley Quinn, the Joker’s lover and accomplice, in “Batman: The Animated Series” in 1992.

The late voice actress continued to voice the character in various Batman media, including video games.

Diane Pershing, who voiced Poison Ivy in the same series, shared a message on Facebook through her friend’s account. She said that Sorkin had a long-term illness and that she used to visit her and read to her.

“I loved her very very much,” she said.

“I hadn’t seen her since I moved to Washington in January 2022, but I sent her messages and pictures of cosplayers at various Cons dressed as her, the original Harley Quinn.”

Christopher Lloyd, co-creator of “Modern Family” and Sorkin’s husband, did not comment on her death.

Sorkin’s voice work as Harley Quinn inspired many fans and actors.

The character was introduced in the animated series before appearing in DC Comics in 1993.

In 2002, Mia Sara played the first live-action version of Harley Quinn in “Birds of Prey,” a TV show based on the comic book series.

In 2016, Margot Robbie brought the character to the big screen in “Suicide Squad.” She reprised her role in “Birds of Prey” and “The Suicide Squad,” both released in 2020.

Since Sorkin, about 17 actresses have played Harley Quinn in different formats. Tara Strong, a famous voice actor, voiced the character 33 times.

She honoured Sorkin on X. She expressed, “Without this gorgeous, talented goddess, #HarleyQuinn would have never existed. She was the inspiration & the heart & soul of this iconic character.”

Mark Hamill, who played the Joker in the animated series, also expressed his sadness on X.

“Devastated to learn we’ve lost the brilliant Arleen Sorkin. Not just a wonderful talent, but a truly wonderful person.”

Sorkin’s legacy as Harley Quinn will live on in the hearts of many fans and actors. She was the one who gave birth to this beloved character.