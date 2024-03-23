GTA 6 development hits roadblock: Release possibly pushed to 2026, here’s why: Report

Grand Theft Auto VI remains one of the most anticipated games. However, in a disappointing turn of events, a Kotaku report suggests remote workers' challenges might hinder the game's development process. This could potentially delay the release from its expected 2025 window to sometime in 2026. The impact on the game's development progress, and ultimately its quality, is yet to be seen. The official GTA 6 poster(Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 faces potential delay: Report

Grand Theft Auto VI is still expected to hit shelves in 2025, according to last update from developer Rockstar Games. However, there is a chance that the game could be delayed due to some delays in the development process. A Bloomberg report from February revealed that Rockstar mandated developers to return to the office in April. And now, another report has revealed why the studio is so keen on having employees working on the game.

Why is GTA 6 ‘falling behind’

According to anonymous Rockstar employees who spoke to Aftermath, the decision to return to the office came as a surprise. Some are also worried about a return of harmful crunch practices at the studio. According to Kotaku’s sources, “quality and safety concerns play a big role in this decision.”

As per the report, the game is scheduled for release on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles sometime in 2025. However, due to challenges faced by workers, it’s "becoming more and more likely that a delay will push it to late 2025 or even 2026.”

Rockstar Games sparks outcry with mandatory office return

In February, following numerous leaks, Bloomberg reported on Rockstar Games' decision to mandate the return of its workers to the office, reinstating the traditional five-day workweek. The sudden shift in working dynamics and short notice unsettled many employees, leading to mounting frustration that eventually impacted production.

At Rockstar, safety and quality are at the top of everyone’s list. That’s why they’re willing to recall even remote-hired employees. As for the next trailer drop, the source said, “Rockstar Games has a history of waiting until the ‘last minute’ to make changes or change plans.” So, what’s the next trailer drop date? It’s hard to say right now, but it doesn’t necessarily mean there’s a delay as the studio continues to work on the game as per the insider.