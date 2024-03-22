The Boy and the Heron Netflix release date: Studio Ghibli’s Oscar-winning animated film landing on OTT

The Boy and the Heron Netflix release date: The Academy Award-winning film The Boy and the Heron is soon to arrive on Netflix screens. Created by Hayao Miyazaki, the film earned the Best Animated Feature award. Previously exclusive to Max, the growing demand has prompted the makers to expand its availability. Also known as Kimitachi wa Dou Ikiru Ka, the animated movie will now stream beyond the US and Japan. The Boy and the Heron wins Golden Globe for Best Animated Film

The Boy and the Heron global Netflix release date

Also read: Peaky Blinders movie confirms Cillian Murphy’s return: Release date, cast, everything we know

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Netflix has announced the global expansion of its exclusive deal with Studio Ghibli. The streaming giant has added 22 new films to its global library, all of which will be available on Netflix worldwide. These films will be available everywhere except in the US and Japan. In the United States, Max recently acquired the streaming rights for the half-a-biographical fantasy film by Hayao Miyazaki, allowing it to become the streaming home exclusively for Studio Ghibli films. A release date for The Boy and the Heron on Netflix is coming soon.

Netflix inks a deal with GKIDS

GKIDS (Ghibli Kids North America) and Max have agreed to maintain Ghibli’s films on Warner Bros.’s Discovery platform for an additional period of time according to a Hollywood reporter. In addition, Netflix has entered into a global licensing agreement with GKIDS and Goodfellas to distribute Ghibli titles worldwide.

Also read: Mike Tyson Vs Jake Paul: Netflix streaming date, time, undercard, tickets, fight rules, and more

About The Boy and the Heron

In 2023, the film had its theatrical release in Japan. The story follows Mahito Maki, a young boy, during the time of the Pacific War. Mahito's mother passes away, and he moves to the countryside. There, he comes across a deserted tower. According to the studio, it is one of the most expensive animated productions to date in Japan. This was Miyazaki's first film in a decade, and he directed and wrote it himself. In Japan alone, the film grossed over $85 million. The film also became the highest-grossing film of the year in North America on its opening weekend, raking in an impressive $12.8m in theatrical ticket sales.