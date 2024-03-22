Peaky Blinders movie confirms Cillian Murphy’s return: Release date, cast, everything we know

Academy Award winner Cillian Murphy is reprising his role of Tommy Shelby, for the upcoming film adaptation of the hit series Peaky Blinders. Fans were certain a movie wouldn't be complete without him, and the show's creators couldn't agree more. The actor is prepared to bring his unbeatable charisma and style back to the streets of Birmingham. The creators also hinted at a release window, with filming commencing this September. Look to the character of Thomas Shelby of the TV show Peaky Blinders to suit up.

Peaky Blinder movie to bring back Cillian Murphy

Steven Knight, the creator of the acclaimed BBC hit franchise Peaky Blinders, has recently confirmed Cillian Murphy's involvement in the film adaptation. Murphy, known for his award-winning performance in Christopher Nolan’s film Oppenheimer, will now reprise his role after starring in the original series. “He definitely is returning for it. We’re shooting it in September just down the road in Digbeth,” Knight said during an interview at the premiere of his new BBC series, This Town.

Cillian’s role in Peaky Blinders

In the show, the actor became a household name synonymous with the franchise worldwide, portraying Tommy Shelby, leader of the titular street gang. After his success in Oppenheimer, fans eagerly sought out Peaky Blinders for another dose of Cillian’s brilliance. During the interview, creator Steven Knight lauded Cillian's professionalism and his well-deserved string of award wins. “It was so deserved. I mean he’s brilliant, and he’s such a great human being and he leads the line when we’re shooting and he’s so level-headed and straightforward,” Knight said. “He deserves everything he gets.”

Peaky Blinders movie release date

We still don’t know the exact release date, but the most recent news is that production is set to begin in September 2024. That means we’ll soon have a better idea of when the movie will hit theaters in 2025. Cillian has previously said that he’d be happy to take on the role if the script was good enough for him. In talks with Variety, the actor mentioned, “If we want to watch 50-year-old Tommy Shelby, I will be there. Let’s do it.”

About Peaky Blinders

Originally debuting on BBC Two internationally in 2013, Peaky Blinders became an instant sensation after being introduced on Netflix. Although the series concluded in April 2022, Knight openly expressed his desire to extend the narrative into a movie which is finally in the works. Apart from Cillian Murphy, other cast members include Tom Hardy, Paul Anderson, Helen McCrory, and more.