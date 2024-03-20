Mike Tyson Vs Jake Paul: Netflix streaming date, time, undercard, tickets, fight rules, and more

Ready for a knockout! The ring legend Mike Tyson and YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul are set to lock horns in a history-making fight. This summer blockbuster is set to be streamed live globally on Netflix, marking the platform's first foray into live boxing. Wondering when and where to catch the action live? Check out all the details - fight date, potential start time, undercard matchups, and everything you need to witness this unforgettable event. Mike Tyson Vs Jake Paul: Netflix streaming date

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson match date

The 58-year-old Tyson will take on the 30-year-old Paul in the upcoming boxing battle. The highly-anticipated bout will take place on Saturday, July 20, 2024. Speaking of undercard fights, Tyson's last appearance was in 2020 in L.A., where he was part of the eight-round tune-up for an exhibition bout between Roy Jones Jr., and Paul.

When and where to watch Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

While the exact date of the fight has yet to be confirmed, reports say it will start around 9 pm ET. The match will be broadcast live on Netflix. According to Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions, “We signed a deal with Netflix last November 1st for a boxing card.”

"Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is a once-in-a-lifetime dream matchup and I anticipate it will be the most-watched boxing event in modern boxing history," Bidarian rolled out a statement earlier.

How to buy tickets for Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

More details will be announced at a later time. However, you can pre-book tickets through Paul's company, the most valuable promotion. Ticket prices are expected to be competitive with 80,000+ seats available, ensuring a large following for the fight.

Netflix sports shows

The upcoming boxing event marks the OTT platforms’ third live sports event, after The Netflix Cup and the Netflix Slam. In addition to the boxing event, Netflix’s OTT sports offerings include: Driven To Survive: Full Swing Full Speed, Quarterback NASCAR: Unchained Tour de France: Under Pressure U.S. Women’s World Cup Team.

Are there any rules for the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson match?

Although the rules haven’t been completely set, Nakisa Bidarian said headgear won’t be worn. Negotiations are in the early stages to make it an official professional match, but the final decision will be made by the Texas Commission.

Earlier speaking about his match, Tyson said, “I'm very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul. He's grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a 'kid' can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT. It's a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch.”

This is Paul’s most anticipated fight of 2024 and second of the year, after stunning knockouts of professional boxers Ryan Bourland and Golden Gloves winner Andre in August this month and December 2023 respectively.