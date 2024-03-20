Stranger Things Millie Bobby Brown blasted for ‘rude’ and ‘bratty’ attitude after revealing dining etiquette

Millie Bobby Brown, the beloved Stranger Things personality, finds herself in hot water after candidly sharing her dining preferences. Stirring the pot with personal revelations about restaurant experiences on a podcast, the actress has sparked some online debates. Fans are expressing disappointment, with some perceiving her comments as entitled or out-of-touch. This isn't the first time Brown has sparked discussion in recent weeks. Earlier this month, her changing accent raised eyebrows, which she later attributed to her environment. Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown says she ‘hates waiting a long time for her food’

Also read: Queen of Tears storms global Netflix ranking; Kim Soo Hyun revives It's Okay to Not Be Okay magic

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Damsel actress recently appeared on the Table Manners podcast. During the who she engaged with on the Table Manners podcast. On being asked about her dining preferences, Millie said, “You know what I hate? Waiting a really long time to order.”

The 20 years old, continued, “I’ve already looked at the menu in the car on the way here and when they’re like, “We’ll just get your drinks orders and then come back”, I’m like “No, no, no, stand here, let’s just take the whole thing. It will make your life easier”.

Millie Bobby Brown, known for her candor, has a knack for sparking headlines with her off-the-cuff remarks. This one time she declared snapping food pics "cringe" and it definitely didn’t sit well with many. Eagle-eyed fans unearthed past photos of her meals, creating a delicious bit of internet controversy.

Also read: Kim Kardashian blasted for ‘distasteful’ Kate Middleton remark and ‘fueling’ conspiracy theory

The actress shared her dislike for waiting for her food or paying the bill. She expressed frustration, saying, “And then waiting for the bill, you know when they put it down on the table but then come back half an hour later? I’m like, 'Let me give you my card just right now, and I must go on a walk to walk this food off'.”

Fans call out Millie Bobby Brown for her ‘rude’ behaviour

The actress, who doesn’t shy away from identifying herself as a 'Karen' (a term widely used for women known for excessive complaints and entitled behavior), now faces the label of being 'entitled' by her disappointed fans.

"Tell me you never worked in hospitality without telling me you never worked in hospitality," a user commented on the Instagram page alongside the video. Others chimed in too. "There is a reason servers don't take the full order immediately. I don't understand why people who have never worked in food hospitality think they should have a food podcast/ whatever this is." “She is a real-life Karen.” "I like that she’s opinionated but the more I listen to her the more she feels like a Karen.” However, there were also a few fans supporting her, expressing how they empathized with her frustration when food arrives late.