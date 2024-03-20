Queen of Tears storms global Netflix ranking; Kim Soo Hyun revives It's Okay to Not Be Okay magic

tvN's K-drama Queen of Tears secures third spot on the global Netflix chart amid tough competition with hit franchises. The romantic drama, led by Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won, landed on the streaming platform in early March and is now a major player. Additionally, it has achieved double-digit ratings in its domestic market, surpassing shows like Park Hyung Sik’s Doctor Slump and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo’s Wonderful Word. Kim Soo Hyun continues to impress viewers following his success in the Korean drama It’s Okay To Not Be Okay, which earlier became one of the most popular shows on Netflix. Queen of Tears(Netflix)

Queen of Tears soars to Third Place in Global Netflix rankings

Queen of Tears is a Korean drama depicting the journey of a high-profile couple on the brink of divorce, who rediscover their love amidst marital strain. The K-drama stars beloved South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun, one of the country's highest-paid actors. The female lead is played by actress Kim Ji Won, recognized worldwide for her role in the slice-of-life K-drama My Liberation Notes. The show has become one of the hot topics in the OTT space.

The show has ranked 3rd in Netflix’s TOP 10 for the period of March 11-17, with 3.4 million viewers, making it a major hit in the TV series category (non-English). Previously, the medical rom-com Doctor Slump held the top spots in the same category for consecutive weeks. Starring Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye, who reunited on-screen after 11 years, the show has recently concluded its finale with a decent viewership.

Is Queen of Tears inspired by a real-life story?

While the creators remain tight-lipped, fans can't help but draw parallels between Queen of Tears and the real-life story of one of South Korea’s most powerful couple whose love story ultimately ended in heartbreak. The rumours suggest the show eerily mirrors the narrative of Samsung heiress Lee Boo Jin and her ex-husband, Lim Woo Jae. Much like the characters played by Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji-won, Lee and Lim's relationship reportedly followed a similar trajectory. The couple tied the knot in a lavish 1999 wedding that captured the hearts of the nation. Unfortunately, their love story ended in a messy divorce in 2014, with Lee getting sole custody of the couple’s son.