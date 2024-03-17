BTS’ Jungkook is ‘Cooking, cleaning, missing Armys’; drops first personal update on military life

BTS Jungkook has finally broken his silence with his first official update post-graduation ceremony, and fans couldn't be happier. Unlike other members, V, Jin, J-Hope, RM, and Jimin, who frequently update fans on their military experiences, Suga and Jungkook have kept a particularly low profile since enlisting, sparking concern among fans. However, on March 16, the Golden Maknae of the group surprised everyone with his update. BTS' Jungkook tied his hair after being called 'jungsoonie' during live session.

BTS Jungkook drops military-life update

Jungkook and Jimin, who enlisted together as companion soldiers, were the last members of the septet to embark on their mandatory military services. On Weverse, a fan-interacting platform, Jungkook penned a message that began with, "How are you, ARMY? I'm doing well." The sudden update sent everyone online into a tizzy moment. He continued, “I'm working hard exercising. I'm also cleaning very firmly up to the ceiling. I'm cooking rice very nicely as well. It's already mid-March. I'll greet you again. I miss you a lot. Unity!”

Although the message was short, fans were glad that he finally showed up, even if it was just a quick hello. They were grateful and happy to see that their idol was having a good and disciplined time there and was not missing out on eating, cooking, cleaning, and, most importantly, missing them. Notably, Jungkook has remained very close to the fandom ever since all BTS members created individual Instagram profiles. He even deleted his Instagram account to shift his focus entirely to Weverse, allowing for more frequent interaction with fans through live sessions.

Jungkook’s solo era

The Euphoria crooner, despite being in the military, has been rocking the Billboard charts globally with his first GOLDEN album tracks. His tracks from his debut solo album, GOLDEN, including Standing Next To You, Seven featuring Latto, and 3D featuring Jack Harlow, have been rocking the Billboard charts worldwide. He's not just a K-pop sensation now, he's achieved success in the pop world and established himself in the Western market as well. A recent update suggests that the singer will make an appearance in fellow band member Suga’s concert film Agust D TOUR D-DAY THE MOVIE, alongside RM and Jimin.