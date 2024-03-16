Han So Hee confirms dating Ryu Jun Yeol, apologises to Hyeri with personal note

It's official! Following a day filled with Instagram posts and swirling fan theories, actor Ryu Jun Yeol's agency has finally broken its silence. C-Jes Studios released an official statement on March 16 confirming his relationship with Nevertheless star Han So Hee. The statement revealed that the couple has been dating since early January this year, with Ryu Jun Yeol recently expressing his feelings for her. Han So Hee confirms relationship with Ryu Jun Yeol, addresses online feud with Hyeri(( 9ATO Entertainment, C-JeS Studio))

Han So Hee confirms dating Ryu Jun Yeol

Moments after Ryu Jun Yeol's agency confirmed his relationship with the My Name star, Han So Hee shared a handwritten note confirming things from her end. After greeting her fans and sharing the reason behind her personally writing a note, she said, "First, [Ryu Jun Yeol] and I have feelings for each other and are in a relationship. However, I would like everyone to refrain from using the term ‘hwanseung’ (Korean slang for cheating, rebounding). It is true we met through a photo exhibition, but the main purpose of my visiting the photo exhibition was to see the exhibition with my photographer friend. I heard that we might be working together [in a future work] so I went to greet him there.

Addressing the potential online feud with Ryu Jun Yeol's ex girlfriend Hyeri, she said, “Second, we developed feelings for each other in 2024. From what I heard, he ended his relationship with [Hyeri] early 2023, but the articles about their breakup came out in November. Based on this fact, I decided to pursue how I was feeling and build the relationship.”

Stating that she realizes her Instagram story was lame and pathetic and was written in the heat of the moment, she said, “think I lost my mind for a bit and posted something that rude because I saw a flood of rumors saying that my relationship began before hers ended. I would like to apologize to [Hyeri] for this and I sincerely apologize to everyone, too, for not handling the situation more sensibly.” Read full post here

What happened between Hyeri and Han So Hee

Earlier, both Hyeri and Han So Hee engaged in a social media exchange where both parties addressed the situation with subtle jabs at each other. However, matters escalated when social media users began linking these posts with ongoing dating rumors.

For those unfamiliar, Hyeri and actor Ryu Jun Yeol were in a relationship for seven years before reports of their breakup emerged in November 2023. On March 15, new reports emerged of the actor's romantic involvement with budding star Han So Hee after they were spotted together in Hawaii.

The news quickly became the talk of the town, prompting Hyeri to post a cryptic message on social media stating 'That’s Fun." In response, So Hee posted, "I don’t like people who have a lover, nor do I give them space, interest, or establish a relationship under the guise of friendship, nor do I meddle in other people’s relationships. I like transit dating programs, but they’re not a part of my life".

Agency confirms Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol's relationship

The official statement of the agency reads:

"Hello, this is C-Jes Studios. We are writing to update you on the facts as there were speculative articles about Ryu Joon Yeol's private life following the Hawaii sighting yesterday.

Ryu Joon Yeol has been dating Han So Hee since the beginning of this year, after confirming mutual positive feelings. Ryu Joon Yeol got to know Han So Hee after his breakup and he only recently confirmed his feelings for her."

The statement further clarified that the actor is seeking privacy because "he was spotted on his trip against his will." The statement went on to say that the actor's "privacy has been severely compromised due to the numerous misunderstandings and speculation that have taken place over the past few days," and that the agency's reluctance to confirm the actor's relationship status was "a direct result of those events."

“In the future, we will not respond to every single request to reveal and confirm our actors' personal lives in detail to protect their rights at the minimum. Please understand.”

The agency backing Ryu Jun Yeol also plans to take legal action against malicious slanders and insulting posts. “We will also take strong legal action against malicious slanders and insulting posts directed at our actors through our legal representatives for defamation of character, insult, and violation of personality rights.” They said, concluding the statement. (via Sports Kyunghyang)