Hyeri unfollows ex Ryu Jun Yeol on Instagram amid dating reports with Han So Hee

Is Hyeri dropping hints? The former Girl's Day member and famous Korean star, who dated Ryu Jun Yeol for seven long years before parting ways last year, has dropped cryptic clues on her social media. Though neither of them ever disclosed the reason for their breakup, her sudden unfollowing of him amid dating rumours with Han So Hee has reignited the matter. Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol's breakup mystery resurfaces as she unfollows him amid dating rumors with Han So Hee.(Hyeri- Creative Group ING,Ryu Jun Yeol- C-JeS Studios,Han So Hee-9ATO Entertainment))

Hyeri unfollows ex Ryu Jun Yeol on Instagram

After appearing together in the hit slice-of-life K-drama Reply 1988, the duo started dating in 2017, and surprisingly, their relationship lasted longer than anyone would have expected. Both Hyeri and Jun Yeol were known as the power couple in the industry. However, last year in November, they announced their breakup without giving proper reasons and have since maintained a low profile on the internet. On March 15, as rumours of Ryu Jun Yeol dating My Name star Han So Hee surfaced, Hyeri shared a cryptic Instagram update which translates to 'That’s funny."

The former K-pop idol turned actress who continued to follow her ex-boyfriend on Instagram after they split up, suddenly unfollowed him today. The timing of this move continues to cause speculation as to whether it has something to do with the dating rumors going around about Ryu Jun Yeol.

Is Ryu Jun Yeol dating Han So Hee?

On March 15, the internet erupted with dating rumors surrounding Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol. A user posted a picture on a Korean forum claiming to have seen the two of them in an affectionate manner in a swimming pool in Hawaii. Later, the agencies representing both actors issued brief responses to address the swirling rumors.

C-JeS Studio the agency representing Ryu Jun Yeol in its brief statement said, "This is our actor’s personal vacation for his photography work. We request that everyone respect his privacy. We will not address the eyewitness reports as they pertain to his personal life.”

Meanwhile, Han So Hee’s agency, 9ATO Entertainment, stated, "We can confirm that Han So Hee is on her first personal vacation since her debut, accompanied by her friends. Beyond that, her personal life is private, and we appreciate your understanding."