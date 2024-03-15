BTS’ V FRI(END)S’ MV explained: Kim Taehyung’s romance is torn between two worlds

BTS’ V is back with his new track FRI(END)S’. The official music video for the same is now available to stream on YouTube alongside its versions on Spotify and Apple Music. The MV seems to depict the Winter Bear crooner experiencing two alternate realities simultaneously. Visuals like contrasting color palettes are used to differentiate these timelines. With his deep vocals and masterful thinking, he has once again charmed the fans with something very out of the box. BTS' V showcases the duality of love in 'FRI(END)S' music video, where he navigates between loneliness and companionship in two parallel worlds(MV stills)

BTS’ V releases FRI(END)S MV

The opening sequence of FRI(END)S shines a spotlight on a frustrated and lonely Kim Taehyung, who encounters lovebirds everywhere he goes. From bus stops to restaurants, even on the roads, the whole world seems to be in love except for him, as he struggles with loneliness. In the next few seconds, he experiences an accident and wakes up in a parallel reality where he has a girlfriend. British star Ruby Sear plays Taehyung's love interest.

Now, contrary to the preceding world, his current reality is very different; he is in love, and everything seems to be going very well with his lover. However, the loop resets, and he finds himself alone once again, but this time with only himself.

Decoding FRI(END)S MV

The new video from the BTS member explores the complexities of love and the pain of loss. It shows V grappling with the weight of choosing between the two realities or potentially being stuck in a state of duality. The title itself might be a bit of a guess as it could be a question of whether or not this is a real friendship or something more than that. The concept allows us to think about the “what if” and the decisions we make that affect our relationships and our lives. Talking about the flash video, The use of a flash video teaser with a blood scene hints at a darker element or possible betrayal in one of the stories.

