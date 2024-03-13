 Netflix One Piece Live-Action Season 2 gets exciting release date update | Web Series - Hindustan Times
News / Entertainment / Web Series / Netflix One Piece Live-Action Season 2 gets exciting release date update; filming starts soon

Netflix One Piece Live-Action Season 2 gets exciting release date update; filming starts soon

ByAditi Srivastava
Mar 13, 2024 01:46 PM IST

Mackenyu Arata, who plays Roronoa Zoro, confirms plans to start filming in the US within next few months for season 2.

One Piece Live-Action Season 2 receives a new update. Netflix's adaptation of the popular Japanese Manga by Eiichiro Oda is set to return with a sequel soon. A franchise star recently shared some production details, sparking excitement among fans. Despite some opposition from anime lovers, the first part was a massive hit on the OTT platform. The new update suggests the filming for the second season is set to kick off soon.

One Piece live action: Netflix shares new behind the scenes footage (Image via Netflix)
One Piece Live-Action Season 2 update

The newest update comes from One Piece star Mackenyu Arata, who disclosed that he will be traveling to the States for filming. In a roughly translated video shared on X, Arata who plays Roronoa Zoro in the series, confirmed his plans to be in the US within the next few months to start filming for season 2. While he didn't reveal many details about the release date, his revelation gave us a rough idea of when the show could premiere.

One Piece Live-Action Season 2 release date

Let's circle back to the question: When can fans expect season 2 of One Piece to land on Netflix? According to Direct's report, if season 2 sticks to the timeline of season 1, it won’t be wrong to expect a summer 2025 release. Season 1 underwent a lengthy 8-month production cycle starting in January 2022 and eventually premiered on August 31, 2023, after all post-production perfections. So, barring any major timeline setbacks, we could expect season 2 to arrive by summer 2025 or possibly early fall 2025.

What to expect from One Piece Live-Action Season 2

In terms of the cast, all five original members from season 1 will be returning for the second season. Additionally, there is excitement about the potential addition of Jamie Lee Curtis, a well-known One Piece fan, joining as Dr. Kureh. Although the production initially faced challenges due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, it is now progressing smoothly and gaining momentum.

