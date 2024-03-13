Love is Blind season 7: Release date, cast, location, everything about Netflix dating show

Love is Blind season 7 is definitely on the radar of binge-watchers, especially after the love-ditch drama that made season 6 top the viewership list. With the current season coming to an end and the reunion set to kick off soon, fans are wondering how long it will take for Love is Blind season 7 to return to the streaming platform. Created by Chris Coelen and produced by Kinetic Content, the show is an experimental step to make people fall in love, proving the phrase that love indeed is blind. Love is Blind Season 6 finale drops on March 6, 2024.(Netflix)

Love is Blind season 7 everything we know

Is love really blind? New singles are ready to answer this question. With the wrap-up of season 6, the upcoming season 7 is already making waves on the internet. The hit Netflix dating reality series, which has spawned multiple spin-offs currently has a scheduled reunion for season 6 on March 13. On the other hand, filming has already started for season 7, which is set to air in the fall of 2022. Fans can look forward to meeting a new group of hopeful singles who are ready to make connections without worrying about how they look.

Love is Blind season 7 release date

Season 7 of Love is Blind is in the making. However, the exact release date of the show is still under wraps. But it's not hard to guess either. Speculations suggest that there's a good chance we will get new episodes of Season 7 by the fall of 2024. How? Netflix is likely to follow the same pattern as it did with Seasons 3 and 5, which were released in September and October respectively. Since the show is currently in production and the streaming giant tends to release its shows in the fall, we can expect the same thing for Season 7.

Love is Blind season 7 Location

Remember the golden wine goblets? Yes, the ones without which the franchise is incomplete. Some fans spotted them at a beautiful location in Washington, D.C., while a few locals have also spotted contestants on dates in the city. As per the Direct, the presence of the Season 7 cast and crew has almost confirmed the location, with speculation now shifting to which D.C. spots might be featured in future episodes.

Love is Blind season 7 contestants

Netflix is likely follow the traditional norm of announcing its contestants. Last season, it didn't reveal the names or whereabouts until just a few weeks before its premiere. However, one thing is confirmed: hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey are expected to return for Season 7. Love Is Blind has received positive reviews; it has an impressive 6.2/10 on IMDb, an average audience rating of 43%, and an average Tomatometer rating of 57% on Rotten Tomatoes.