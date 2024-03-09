Love is Blind S6 reunion: Who is still secretly dating - Jimmy, Chelsea, Jeremey, AD, Clay and more

Love is Blind Season 6 kicked off with high hopes, but our contestants seemed more like they were ready for a blind date than a blind commitment! By mid-season, half of the couples had already thrown in the towel, and the reasons were as shocking - and just plain shocking! As the finale approached, some even called it quits right at the altar, while others had a last-minute change of heart. Jimmy-Chelsea were you serious? It left viewers wondering: Is love really blind? Not in the case of Clay especially. Season 6 was quite the rollercoaster ride, but now the post-show updates are adding even more intrigue and excitement to the mix. Love is Blind 6(Pic; netflix reunion teaser stills, sackameow/TikTok)

Love is Blind S6: Where are they now?

Following the tradition of the Love is Blind franchise, reunions are always full of surprises, revealing which couples made it and which couldn't handle reality. Apart from the show, it also brings back former contestants with thrilling updates on their love lives. But hold on, this time we're getting pre-reunion updates because they just can't contain their excitement on social media.

Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell spark reconciliation rumour

Chelsea and Jimmy, the couple who had fans on the edge of their seats, decided to hit pause on their wedding plans just before the big day. While some saw it coming, others were still rooting for their happily ever after. However, recent sightings suggest a possible reconciliation, as a fan spotted them sharing lunch in Florida. The fan described the couple as being quite chatty and happy with each other as they enjoyed the oceanic view from the cafe.

Jessica Vestel hints at who is she dating

Do you recall Jess? Yes, the one who nearly stole Jimmy's heart from Chelsea. Jessica recently dropped a hint about her dating life, although she kept the details under wraps for now. She hinted that the reunion would bring some major revelations. While there's been speculation about Jessica dating some of her fellow Love Is Blind alumni or others from her season, she's remained coy about specifics.

Are Jeramey Lutinski and Sarah Ann together?

We catch a glimpse of Jeramey and Sarah in the Love is Blind 6 reunion teaser that Netflix released exclusively on Friday, March 8. It appears that they are still together. The ex-couples who bonded in the pods are seen hand in hand while seated on a couch.

Are AD and Clay still together

So, AD did post a picture of her wedding day on Instagram, but she dedicated it to her mother. When Clay decided to walk away at the altar, leaving AD devastated, social media erupted with criticism aimed at Clay. Well, no one can take it how is cheating hereditary right? Now, the burning question: are they still together? Well, it seems not. Currently, Clay and AD appear to be following each other on Instagram, although this could simply be part of Netflix's terms and conditions to keep the excitement alive. Meanwhile, Clay hasn't publicly addressed the events of the wedding episode yet.

Are Amy and Johnny still married?

Thankfully yes. The couple is still together, married, and going strong. “When we first came down to it, I was like, ‘Hey, you’re out of my league. I wouldn’t even come up to you in a bar. I would’ve been like just so (in awe).’ And the fact that she liked me for me and the looks didn’t matter, it was just, wow, it was perfect,” said Johnny in the finale.