Love Is Blind Season 6 Reunion: Release date, who's attending and more

Love Is Blind hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey will return with saucy post-season secrets next week in the Season 6 Reunion special. So what if the present season of this unmissable reality drama is done and dusted? Fret not, for the Netflix original series has already been greenlit for the seventh outing. However, before we jump on board to meet a new group of singles ready to mingle, it's time we revisit the present flames to find out if they're keeping their vows or if it's all a story of the past. Love Is Blind Season 6 Reunion will premiere on Netflix on March 13, 2024.(Netflix)

The live audience and special guests will participate in this spicy discussion as Love Is Blind Season 6 contestants take the stage once again to dish out the unsaid truths of their romantic (or not-so-romantic) experiences at the isolated set. From certain pairs calling it quits abruptly to more shocking revelations that took centre stage in the Love Is Blind Season 6 finale, here's what you can expect from the upcoming special.

Love Is Blind Season 6 Reunion Release Date

The recently wrapped-up season's reunion episode is slated to hit Netflix on Wednesday, March 13, at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Love Is Blind Season 6 Couples and Their Fate

Unfortunately, only one pair tied the knot in the final episode. However, even that's an applause-worthy achievement considering what all kinds of chaotic malfunctions unfolded over the 12-episode season. Johnny and Amy came together in a blissful union. But only the forthcoming reunion will bring down the curtain on their present-day truth: Are they still together? Or Did their relationship run out of fuel?

Jimmy left his ex-fiancee Chelsea befuddled when he parted ways with her in the end despite her strong feelings for him. They proved that love is not all it takes to walk down the altar with successful ‘I Dos’ sealing the deal.

Similarly, Clay, too, left AD at the altar. However, that wasn't much of a surprise for the fans anyway, considering how aloof he was, making no serious commitments to her throughout the season. All these ‘no’-bearing disappointments will have to be answered during the post-finale event.

Love Is Blind Season 6 Reunion Chaos

The mere concept of Netflix's LIB reunion affairs is chaotic to even begin with. At this point, even if the sixth season's special is delayed for hours, fans won't be surprised at the inconvenient unravelling because it's a well-expected and experienced event that's already plagued Season 4 fans.

Attendees with confirmed availability that night are Chelsea Blackwell, AD Smith, Clay Gravesande, Jimmy Pressnell, Jess Vestal, Jeramey Lutinski, Kenneth Gorham, Brittany Mills, Johnny McIntyre and Amy Cortes. Special guests and surprise appearances are always a hush-hush matter. So, tune into the show on Wednesday to find out who else will be joining the reality gang.