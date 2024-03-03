Reality TV shows March 2024: Love Is Blind Season 6 Finale, RHOBH Season 13 Reunion, Top Chef and more

The ongoing third month of the year is turning out to be a glitzy treat for reality TV fanatics. From several major titles making their grand comeback to certain others inching closer to their anticipated finales, March 2024 has carved out a TV calendar unlike any other. Bravo TV again assumes the throne with its industry-leading tactics. Flushing out some of the biggest gossipy drama tables, the US TV network is ready to serve the hottest tea with several Real Housewives chapters. Love is Blind Season 6 inches closer to its final chapter, and the three-part RHOBH Season 13 Reunion Special will also conclude in March 2024.(Instagram)

Moreover, culinary competition fans are just as much in the race as Gordon Ramsay's Next Level Chef continues its adrenaline-driven food drive. Top Chef's new season is ready to serve a new batch of recipes to elevate the level of finger-licking deliveries. Artistic aspects are not willing to take the back seat either as fan-favourite dancing reality show So You Think You Can Dance also makes its much-awaited return this month. Here are the upcoming March Reality TV releases:

Reality TV Shows March 2024 Calendar:

March 3

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 8 Episode 15 (Bravo, Peacock)

Married to Medicine Season 10 Episode 15 (Bravo, Peacock)

What Happens Live Season 21 Episode 40 (Bravo, Peacock)

March 4

Below Deck Season 11 Episode 5 (Bravo, Peacock)

What Happens Live Season 21 Episode 41 (Bravo, Peacock)

Masterchef Junior Season 9 Premiere (Fox, Hulu)

So You Think You Can Dance Season 18 Premiere (Fox, Tubi)

Celebrity Big Brother UK Premiere (ITVX)

March 5

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Episode 6 (Bravo, Peacock)

What Happens Live Season 21 Episode 42 (Bravo, Peacock)

March 6

Love Is Blind Season 6 Finale (Netflix)

RHOBH Season 13 Reunion Part 2 / The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 Episode 19 (Bravo, Peacock)

Erika Jayne: Bet It All On Blonde (Bravo, Peacock)

What Happens Live Season 21 Episode 43 (Bravo, Peacock)

The Masked Singer Season 11 Premiere (Fox, Hulu)

My 600-lb Life Season 12 Premiere (Max, Discover+)

March 7

Summer House Season 8 Episode 3 (Bravo, Peacock)

The Real Housewives of Miami Season 6 Reunion Part 3 / The Real Housewives of Miami Season 6 Episode 20 (Bravo, Peacock)

What Happens Live Season 21 Episode 44 (Bravo, Peacock)

Next Level Chef Season 3 Episode 7 (Fox, Hulu)

March 8

The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy Season 2 Premiere (Apple TV+)

The Traitors Season 2 Finale / The Traitors Season 2 Episode 11 (Peacock)

Blown Away Season 4 Premiere (Netflix)

March 10

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 8 Episode 16 (Bravo, Peacock)

Married to Medicine Season 10 Episode 16 (Bravo, Peacock)

What Happens Live Season 21 Episode 45 (Bravo, Peacock)

March 11

Below Deck Season 11 Episode 6 (Bravo, Peacock)

Watch What Happens Live Season 21 Episode 46 (Bravo)

March 12

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Episode 7 (Bravo, Peacock)

Watch What Happens Live Season 21 Episode 47 (Bravo, Peacock)

March 13

Love Is Blind Season 6 Reunion Special (Netflix)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hill Season 13 Reunion Part 3 / The Real Housewives of Beverly Hill Season 13 Season 13 Episode 20 (Bravo, Peacock)

Watch What Happens Live Season 21 Episode 48 (Bravo, Peacock)

The Amazing Race Season 36 Premiere (CBS, Paramount+)

March 17

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 8 (TLC, Max, Discovery+)

March 19

Physical: 100 Season 2 Premiere (Korean - Netflix)

March 20

Top Chef Season 21 Premiere (Bravo, Peacock)

March 29

Is It Cake Season 3 Premiere (Netflix)

March 21

House Hunters: All Stars Premiere (HGTV)

March 22

Buying Beverly Hill Season 2 Premiere (Netflix)

March 24

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard Season 2 Premiere (Bravo, Peacock)