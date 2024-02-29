Love is Blind Season 6 finale: Release date, Couples Status update and the rocky road ahead

Love is Blind Season 6 finale is ready to close this chapter of reality drama buzz, only to meet again for the Reunion Special in the same month itself. It will be a March full of guilty pleasures as audiences invest their precious hours into emotionally charged, meme-worthy tittle-tattle. The Netflix show's title says it all. Bachelors and bachelorettes embark on this hopeful journey to find their true love, but there's a catch. Unlike other reality shows that are keen on setting up the dating scene for prospective couples, Love is Blind pulls the strings by not letting the love-struck contestants meet each other unless a proposal is in line. Love is Blind Season 6 finale drops on March 6, 2024.(Netflix)

After eleven episodes worth of love experiments, we're now headed towards the Love is Blind Season 6 Episode 12 and will close this batch next week. Here's what we know about the upcoming closing chapter:

Love is Blind Season 6 finale release date

The 12th episode is scheduled to release on Netflix on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at 12 am PT / 3 am ET. Following the events of the supposed finale, Netflix will quickly reel in the Love is Blind Season 6 Reunion special on March 13. This will be up on the streamer at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET.

Love is Blind Season 6 Couples Update

Ahead of the anticipated final episode, Netflix did its best to catch us up to the plot events that have unravelled so far. Here's how the couples fared this season:

Amy and Johnny: Still together

Clay and Amber ‘AD’: Still together

Jimmy and Chelsea: Still together

Kenneth and Brittany: Not together

Laura and Jeramey: Not together

What to expect from Love is Blind Season 6 Episode 12

Nick and Vanessa Lachey's social experiment this season has witnessed several titillating love triangles and squares in the making. The much-looked-forward-to-finale will announce if any weddings are on the card. It will all lead up to the Season 6 Reunion special, ultimately dropping the curtains on the aftermath, revealing who stuck with their better half for better or worse.

While a diverse group of 30 singles ready to mingle came on board for this outing, surfacing online leaks and speculations suggested that only one couple made it to the altar.

Reportedly, only Amy and Johnny will make it to the end together. Shockingly, even though Clay-AD, and Jimmy-Chelsea are still together, neither of these couples appears to be holding hands in the future.