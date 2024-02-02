Below Deck Season 11 premiere date out; New captain, episode preview and more

A new era of explosive yacht dramas debuts on Below Deck Season 11 premiere this February. The upcoming instalment of the American reality TV series has stuck with the resonant idea of ‘out with the old and in with the new’ as many newcomers have been added this time. This also means that the longtime fans of the show would have bid farewell to a certain someone whom they've for so long seen synonymous with the show's existence. Below Deck Season 11 premieres on Monday at 9 pm EST.(Instagram / belowdeckbravo)

Here's what the soon-to-release season has in store!

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

All about the Below Deck Season 11 premiere

Below Deck Season 11 release date

Season 11 premiere comes out on Bravo TV on Monday, February 5, 2024, at 9 pm EST.

Watch the Below Deck Season 11 preview:

Below Deck Season 11 cast - new and returning

Kicking off a new era into shape, Captain Kerry Titheradge will be replacing Captain Lee's spot as he hangs up his cape for the new season. Despite being the new captain in charge, Kerry is no stranger to the Below Deck space as old fans may know him from the first season of Below Deck Adventure. His comeback is set to incite high quality drama as you know it because Captain Titheradge comes with his own baggage of high standards and expectations.

Also read: Family Guy creator Seth Macfarlane says iconic show won't ‘end anytime soon’

The old regular stew Fraser Olender has climbed up his way to the chief stew recognition. He'll be coming back with his definition of perfection and inspiration to heat up drama. Alongside him, Anthony Iracane, the man from the high-class culinary world, will be joining as a newcomer.

Other returning cast member, the lead deckman Ben will be joining forces with the only female deckhand Marie Marquis aka Sunny. The fresh joinee list also includes stews Cat Baugh, Barbara Pascual aka Barbie, Xandi Olivier, deckhand Kyle Stillie and finally, bosun Jared Woodin.

Below Deck Season 11 plot

“Adventure and danger for me, it's just another day”, so recalls Captain Kerry in the Season 11 exclusive sneak peek as he looks back at his nearly 30-year-long career on boats. He will be leading the crew in their journey around the historical island of Grenada. Making his Below Deck debut, he'll rely on the familiar faces of Chief Stew Fraser Olender and Ben Willoughby to set some new standards for the staff.

Fraser, on the other hand, is returning for the second time as Chief Stew. He hopes to help the staff by befriending them. While he still learns the ropes of his new leadership, Ben and Bosun Jared may not see eye to eye with each other.

Many nights filled with boatmances, crew drama are about to explode as the team sets course for Grenada.

Where to watch Below Deck?

Other than its weekly episodes being released on Bravo TV, Below Deck is also streaming on Peacock, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu and Prime Video on demand.