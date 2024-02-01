 Family Guy creator Seth Macfarlane says iconic show won't ‘end anytime soon’ - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / TV / Family Guy creator Seth Macfarlane says iconic show won't ‘end anytime soon’

Family Guy creator Seth Macfarlane says iconic show won't ‘end anytime soon’

ByArya Vaishnavi
Feb 01, 2024 10:51 PM IST

Seth Macfarlane said that Family Guy is still ‘surviving’ and ‘thriving’ after 25 years

Seth Macfarlane, the creator of Family Guy, took a trip down memory lane in honour of the show's 25th anniversary. The 50-year-old animator told The Wrap that his adult animated show is still “surviving and thriving.” Macfarlane also revealed that Family Guy is not expected to “end anytime soon,” considering its popularity and huge fan base.

Family Guy creator says the show is still 'thriving' after 25 years
Family Guy creator says the show is still 'thriving' after 25 years

More episodes of Family Guy in future

The Ted star noted that the show “still has a sizable audience and is a perfect example of there being an appetite for something. So we continue to feed the beast,” per the outlet. Family Guy first made its television debut in 1999 with the pilot episode titled Death Has A Shadow. Despite being briefly cancelled in 2002, the show continues to be a popular choice among fans of comedy.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

“There’s no indication that the show is going to end anytime soon,” Macfarlane added. In light of its 25th anniversary, he also remarked that it somehow feels “strange” to him that Family Guy lasted for so long. “I’ve just been going at a dead run ever since the show premiered. Between then and now just feels like one really long day to me,” the American Dad co-creator added.

When asked about his favourite moment of the show, the Logan Lucky star said that it's a “tough question to answer.” However, he continued, “There’s now so much of it that there are episodes that I don’t remember. I go back and I’ll look at a show and I have a vague memory of making it.”

“You’re faced with the reality of the passage of time and at some point in the past, this episode, this scene, this moment, frame by frame was so important that I had to get it exactly right, and now I can’t remember what happens next. I mean, there’s like 400 of these things. Who can keep track?” Macfarlane said.

Get more updates from Bollywood , Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On