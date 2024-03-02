RHOBH Season 13 Reunion Part 2: Release date, more gossips and reality drama revealed

The Beverly Hills' ladies are strolling back into the scandalous drama lane while reality TV fans continue to sip tea in the distance. Returning for another round to dish dirt on each other, the affluent women of high society sat down with host Andy Cohen for a “backyard cocktail party in the Hollywood Hills” on February 28. The first chapter of the RHOBH Season 13 Reunion has successfully unlocked the previously unheard of secrets attached to the main cast. Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Annemarie Wiley, Garcells Beauvais, Sutton Stracke and Crytal Minkoff will be coming back for Round 2 this week. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hill Season 13 Reunion continues on March 6, 2024, on Bravo.(Instagram)

Regardless of Cohen's initial hopes of it all being ‘fun’, the whole situation has, in fact, put these Hollywood Hills ladies on the spot. From the top BFF duo suffering a fallout to some even revisting their marital problems, Part 1 was an unputdownable affair. We are guilty as charged of having sipped our tea through these lightheaded beefs. Here's what to expect ahead:

RHOBH Season 13 Reunion Part 2 Release Date:

The anticipated part 2 of the Season 13 reunion special (RHOBH Season 13 Episode 19) is slated to release on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at 8 pm CST on Bravo. International viewers may tune in for the drama next day on the streaming platform Peacock. This will be the second instalment of the third-part reunion event.

What to expect from RHOBH Season 13 Reunion Part 2

Kyle and Morgan's relationship status has already been lightly touched up on in the recently initiated reunion special. Unsetlling drama stirred between Kyle and Dorit with the former stirring the pot with accusations as other rumours surfaced. Andy Cohen didn't hold back either. He raised the million-dollar question as to why Erika Jayne chose to sit down with three alleged victims who'd been defrauded by her ex Tom Girardi. In 2023, the internet slammed her for the line of action, claiming that she was merely posing for a presumable photo-op. Yet again, she deflected from Cohen's question.

These heavy and bitter confrontations set the tone for the premiere last week. Fans of the show who share an affinity with reality episodes that are high on throwing shade should definitely return for the continued reunion blast. Vanderpump Rules star and RHOBH alumni, Lisa Vanderpump's name was also dropped during a commercial break.

The Real Housewives of Beverely Hills' opulence continues this week as the they gather again and revisit the triumphs and fallouts of the season. Expect all kinds of extremities from the glitzy reunion as the women dive into some heartwarming moments, only to flip the coin and jump into heated confrontations the next minute.