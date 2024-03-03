New on Netflix in March 2024: Young Royals 3, Damsel, 3 Boy Problem, My Name is Loh Kiwan, more
From Damsel to Young royals season 3, Queen of Tears, 3 Body problem and more, check out all the Netflix originals hitting the OTT in March 2024
If March were a love story, it would weave a tale about Netflix and its heart-swaying releases. The month is full of highly anticipated releases ranging from Hollywood to Korean and beyond. From the fantastical adventure of Damsel starring Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown to the highly anticipated Season 3 of the royal drama with BL concept Young Royals, March promises something for every viewer. Check out the full list of releases.
Also read: Taylor Swift shares a deep-rooted history with Singapore, reveals personal experience: ‘My mom..’
Netflix in March 2024 releases
This month, Netflix has announced a broad slate of original documentaries, as well as new episodes and features, marking their debut on the OTT giant after striking huge deals. The second season of Full Swing, a Netflix original documentary series that explores the world of golf's elite, is scheduled to debut on March 6. For fans of Korean, Chicken Nuggets season 1, My Name is Loh Kiwan and Queen of Tears will keep you content throughout the month. In addition, Netflix will begin airing new original shows like the sci-fi series 3 Body Problem and the much-awaited action spectacular Damsel.
Damsel release date
Starring Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown in the lead role, Damsel is an upcoming fantasy film that revolves around a young woman who agrees to marry a prince, only to find out later that it was a well-set trap by the royal family who wanted to sacrifice her in order to absolve themselves of an ancient debt. She is thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon and learns to survive on her own. Damsel will start streaming on March 8.
3 Body Problem release date
From the makers of the legendary Game of Thrones, the sci-fi series 3 Body Problem, starring Benedict Wong as Da Shi, Jess Hong as Jin Cheng, Jovan Adepo as Saul Durand, Eiza González as Auggie Salazar, and John Bradley as Jack Rooney, is set to hit the OTT on March 21. The eight-episode miniseries is adapted from the book trilogy by Chinese author Cixin Liu.
Also read: Netflix's Doctor Slump hits ratings high amid Park Hyung Sik and Shin Hye's romance
Netflix originals in March 2024
March 1:
- Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre
- Blood & Water: Season 4
- Furies
- Maamla Legal Hai
- My Name Is Loh Kiwan
- Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7
- Spaceman
- You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack
March 3:
- The Netflix Slam: Rafael Nadal vs. Carlos Alcaraz
March 4:
- Hot Wheels Let’s Race
March 5:
- Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda
March 6:
- Full Swing: Season 2
- The Program: Cons, Cults, and Kidnapping
- Supersex
March 7:
- The Gentlemen
- Pokémon Horizons: The Series
- The Signal
March 8:
- Blown Away: Season 4
- Damsel
March 9:
- Queen of Tears
March 11:
- Young Royals: Season 3
March 12:
- Steve Treviño: Simple Man
- Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War
March 13:
- Bandits
March 14:
- 24 Hours with Gaspar
- Art of Love
- Girls5eva: Season 3
- Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is A Lie
March 15:
- Chicken Nugget
- Irish Wish
- Iron Reign
- Murder Mubarak
- The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare
March 18:
- Young Royals: Season 3
- Young Royals Forever
March 19:
- Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership
- Forever Queens: Season 2
- Physical: 100: Season 2
March 21:
- 3 Body Problem
March 22:
- Buying Beverly Hills: Season 2
- The Casagrandes Movie
- Shirley
March 25:
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 9
March 26:
- Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns
March 27:
- The Believers
- No Pressure
- Rest in Peace
- Testament: The Story of Moses
March 29:
- The Beautiful Game
- Heart of the Hunter
- Is It Cake? Season 3
- The Wages of Fear