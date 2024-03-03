If March were a love story, it would weave a tale about Netflix and its heart-swaying releases. The month is full of highly anticipated releases ranging from Hollywood to Korean and beyond. From the fantastical adventure of Damsel starring Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown to the highly anticipated Season 3 of the royal drama with BL concept Young Royals, March promises something for every viewer. Check out the full list of releases. New on Netflix in March 2024: Young Royals 3, Damsel, 3 Boy Problem, My Name is Loh Kiwan, more(Netflix)

Netflix in March 2024 releases

This month, Netflix has announced a broad slate of original documentaries, as well as new episodes and features, marking their debut on the OTT giant after striking huge deals. The second season of Full Swing, a Netflix original documentary series that explores the world of golf's elite, is scheduled to debut on March 6. For fans of Korean, Chicken Nuggets season 1, My Name is Loh Kiwan and Queen of Tears will keep you content throughout the month. In addition, Netflix will begin airing new original shows like the sci-fi series 3 Body Problem and the much-awaited action spectacular Damsel.

Damsel release date

Starring Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown in the lead role, Damsel is an upcoming fantasy film that revolves around a young woman who agrees to marry a prince, only to find out later that it was a well-set trap by the royal family who wanted to sacrifice her in order to absolve themselves of an ancient debt. She is thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon and learns to survive on her own. Damsel will start streaming on March 8.

3 Body Problem release date

From the makers of the legendary Game of Thrones, the sci-fi series 3 Body Problem, starring Benedict Wong as Da Shi, Jess Hong as Jin Cheng, Jovan Adepo as Saul Durand, Eiza González as Auggie Salazar, and John Bradley as Jack Rooney, is set to hit the OTT on March 21. The eight-episode miniseries is adapted from the book trilogy by Chinese author Cixin Liu.

Netflix originals in March 2024

March 1:

Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre

Blood & Water: Season 4

Furies

Maamla Legal Hai

My Name Is Loh Kiwan

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7

Spaceman

You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack

March 3:

The Netflix Slam: Rafael Nadal vs. Carlos Alcaraz

March 4:

Hot Wheels Let’s Race

March 5:

Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda

March 6:

Full Swing: Season 2

The Program: Cons, Cults, and Kidnapping

Supersex

March 7:

The Gentlemen

Pokémon Horizons: The Series

The Signal

March 8:

Blown Away: Season 4

Damsel

March 9:

Queen of Tears

March 11:

Young Royals: Season 3

March 12:

Steve Treviño: Simple Man

Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War

March 13:

Bandits

March 14:

24 Hours with Gaspar

Art of Love

Girls5eva: Season 3

Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is A Lie

March 15:

Chicken Nugget

Irish Wish

Iron Reign

Murder Mubarak

The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare

March 18:

Young Royals: Season 3

Young Royals Forever

March 19:

Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership

Forever Queens: Season 2

Physical: 100: Season 2

March 21:

3 Body Problem

March 22:

Buying Beverly Hills: Season 2

The Casagrandes Movie

Shirley

March 25:

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 9

March 26:

Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns

March 27:

The Believers

No Pressure

Rest in Peace

Testament: The Story of Moses

March 29: