 New on Netflix in March 2024: Young Royals 3, Damsel, My Name is Loh Kiwan | Web Series - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Web Series / New on Netflix in March 2024: Young Royals 3, Damsel, 3 Boy Problem, My Name is Loh Kiwan, more

New on Netflix in March 2024: Young Royals 3, Damsel, 3 Boy Problem, My Name is Loh Kiwan, more

ByAditi Srivastava
Mar 03, 2024 11:46 AM IST

From Damsel to Young royals season 3, Queen of Tears, 3 Body problem and more, check out all the Netflix originals hitting the OTT in March 2024

If March were a love story, it would weave a tale about Netflix and its heart-swaying releases. The month is full of highly anticipated releases ranging from Hollywood to Korean and beyond. From the fantastical adventure of Damsel starring Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown to the highly anticipated Season 3 of the royal drama with BL concept Young Royals, March promises something for every viewer. Check out the full list of releases.

New on Netflix in March 2024: Young Royals 3, Damsel, 3 Boy Problem, My Name is Loh Kiwan, more(Netflix)
New on Netflix in March 2024: Young Royals 3, Damsel, 3 Boy Problem, My Name is Loh Kiwan, more(Netflix)

Also read: Taylor Swift shares a deep-rooted history with Singapore, reveals personal experience: ‘My mom..’

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Netflix in March 2024 releases

This month, Netflix has announced a broad slate of original documentaries, as well as new episodes and features, marking their debut on the OTT giant after striking huge deals. The second season of Full Swing, a Netflix original documentary series that explores the world of golf's elite, is scheduled to debut on March 6. For fans of Korean, Chicken Nuggets season 1, My Name is Loh Kiwan and Queen of Tears will keep you content throughout the month. In addition, Netflix will begin airing new original shows like the sci-fi series 3 Body Problem and the much-awaited action spectacular Damsel.

Damsel release date

Starring Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown in the lead role, Damsel is an upcoming fantasy film that revolves around a young woman who agrees to marry a prince, only to find out later that it was a well-set trap by the royal family who wanted to sacrifice her in order to absolve themselves of an ancient debt. She is thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon and learns to survive on her own. Damsel will start streaming on March 8.

3 Body Problem release date

From the makers of the legendary Game of Thrones, the sci-fi series 3 Body Problem, starring Benedict Wong as Da Shi, Jess Hong as Jin Cheng, Jovan Adepo as Saul Durand, Eiza González as Auggie Salazar, and John Bradley as Jack Rooney, is set to hit the OTT on March 21. The eight-episode miniseries is adapted from the book trilogy by Chinese author Cixin Liu.

Also read: Netflix's Doctor Slump hits ratings high amid Park Hyung Sik and Shin Hye's romance

Netflix originals in March 2024

March 1:

  • Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre
  • Blood & Water: Season 4
  • Furies
  • Maamla Legal Hai
  • My Name Is Loh Kiwan
  • Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7
  • Spaceman
  • You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack

March 3:

  • The Netflix Slam: Rafael Nadal vs. Carlos Alcaraz

March 4:

  • Hot Wheels Let’s Race

March 5:

  • Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda

March 6:

  • Full Swing: Season 2
  • The Program: Cons, Cults, and Kidnapping
  • Supersex

March 7:

  • The Gentlemen
  • Pokémon Horizons: The Series
  • The Signal

March 8:

  • Blown Away: Season 4
  • Damsel

March 9:

  • Queen of Tears

March 11:

  • Young Royals: Season 3

March 12:

  • Steve Treviño: Simple Man
  • Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War

March 13:

  • Bandits

March 14:

  • 24 Hours with Gaspar
  • Art of Love
  • Girls5eva: Season 3
  • Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is A Lie

March 15:

  • Chicken Nugget
  • Irish Wish
  • Iron Reign
  • Murder Mubarak
  • The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare

March 18:

  • Young Royals: Season 3
  • Young Royals Forever

March 19:

  • Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership
  • Forever Queens: Season 2
  • Physical: 100: Season 2

March 21:

  • 3 Body Problem

March 22:

  • Buying Beverly Hills: Season 2
  • The Casagrandes Movie
  • Shirley

March 25:

  • Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 9

March 26:

  • Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns

March 27:

  • The Believers
  • No Pressure
  • Rest in Peace
  • Testament: The Story of Moses

March 29:

  • The Beautiful Game
  • Heart of the Hunter
  • Is It Cake? Season 3
  • The Wages of Fear

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On