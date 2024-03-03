Taylor Swift shares a deep-rooted history with Singapore, reveals personal experience: ‘My mom..’

Taylor Swift's Eras tour has arrived in Singapore, marking her latest musical journey. As the pop sensation takes the stage for six nights in this exclusive Southeast Asian stop, fans eagerly await her performances. On March 2nd, the Cruel Summer singer kicked off her first performance for the night. Amid the excitement, Swift shared a touching moment during the opening part of the show in Singapore’s National Stadium, revealing a personal connection to the place. Taylor Swift performs Mine x Starlight and I Don't Wanna Live Forever x Dress as surprise songs for the first Eras Tour show in Singapore (March 2)(X )

Taylor Swift’s personal connection to Singapore

The 14-time Grammy Winner opened up about her deeply personal connection to Singapore, shedding light on her family ties to the vibrant Southeast Asian region. “My mom actually spent a lot of her childhood with her mom and dad and sister growing up in Singapore.” A video taken from a fan cam saw Swift speaking to the crowd. She continued, “So, a lot of the time when we'd come here on tour, my mom would take me and drive me past her old house, where she used to go to school. So I've been hearing about Singapore my whole life.”

The 34-year-old, who recently wrapped up her Australia concert with beau Travis Kelce in attendance, flew solo to her next destination before taking a two-month break to work on her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department. She said that visiting Singapore was always a pleasure and that returning here meant the world to her because she had heard about this country her entire life. "To get to come here and play a show this big with so many beautiful, generous people who are essentially honoring my family with what you just did with that song, it means the world.” The Grammy Winner said before adding, “I already love you. We're going to have a blast tonight.”

Taylor Swift's Singapore Eras Tour schedule

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Singapore is scheduled for dates 2, 3, 4 & 7, 8, 9 Mar 2024 at the National Stadium, Marina Bay Sands. After taking a break for two months, she will resume her commercially successful and widely loved Eras tour next schedule in May, starting in Paris, France, followed by Stockholm, Sweden.

Earlier during her performance, Taylor Swift treated fans to a special moment by performing a mashup remix of her songs I Don’t Want To Live Forever and 'Dress. Later taking to her Instagram live session, she explained that it was a message from the department, with a black heart emoji instead of the usual white heart emoji, which screamed so ‘REP’. However, many fans speculated that she might be referring to her next album, which is set to be released in April.