OTT releases to watch this weekend: The Indrani Mukerjea Story Buried Truth, Maamla Legal Hai, My Name Is Loh Kiwan

OTT new releases – such as My Name Is Loh Kiwan and Sunflower season 2 – on Netflix, Apple TV+ and others should be on your viewing list this weekend. After the success of web series and documentaries like Indian Predator, Curry & Cyanide – The Jolly Joseph Case, among others, Netflix is yet again bringing a brand new miniseries based on the Sheena Bora murder case, titled The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth. After a delay, it finally dropped on Netflix, just in time for the weekend. Also read: OTT new releases to binge on OTT releases to watch this weekend: The Indrani Mukerjea Story Buried Truth revolves around Indrani Mukerjea, the main accused in the Sheena Bora murder case.

Here's a list of new films and series available on OTT this week:

The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth, Netflix

The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth will shed light on the Sheena Bora murder case that took place in 2015. The Netflix show will focus on the disappearance of 25-year-old Sheena Bora through various interviews, including with Indrani Mukerjea.

Maamla Legal Hai, Netflix

The courtroom drama features Ravi Kishan in the lead role – a lawyer in the Patparganj District Court. Maamla Legal Hai looks at the courtroom proceedings in a lighter vein. It also stars Yashpal Sharma in a pivotal role.

Sunflower season 2, ZEE5

Sunil Grover-starrer quirky murder mystery is based in a housing society called Sunflower. Season 2 of Sunflower continues the investigation into Mr Kapoor's (Ashwin Kaushal) death, with a majority of the residents and frequent visitors coming under suspicion.

Somebody Feed Phil season 7, Netflix

Philip Rosenthal is perhaps best known as being the creator of the US show Everybody Loves Raymond, but since that show went off the air he has gotten more on-camera exposure. In this series, he takes viewers on an eating tour around the world.

Furies, Netflix

Netflix delves into Paris’ criminal underworld in a brand new eight-part series. The French action-thriller is helmed by the same director, who brought audiences The Huntsman: Winter’s War – Cedric Nicolas-Troyan.

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, Apple TV+

Great British Bake Off's Noel Fielding is back on the screen at his comedic best in The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, an all-new comedy-adventure series now streaming.

My Name Is Loh Kiwan, Netflix

The movie follows a North Korean asylum seeker – played by Song Joong-ki – who falls in with a woman embroiled in Belgium’s criminal underworld.

Napoleon, Apple TV+

Ridley Scott and Joaquin Phoenix have reunited to make Napoleon, a two-and-a-half-hour historical epic about the legendary French emperor.

