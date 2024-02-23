OTT releases to watch this weekend: Poacher, Star Wars The Bad Batch, Avatar The Last Airbender and more

OTT releases to watch this weekend: Don't know what what is new on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and other OTT platforms right now? There's a lot of fresh shows and movies that should be on your weekend watchlist. Also read | From Love is Blind to A Killer Paradox, check full list of what's coming to Netflix in February 2024? OTT releases to watch this weekend include Alia Bhatt-backed web series Poacher, which premiered on Prime Video.

Ahead, a list with a variety of OTT shows and films to watch over the weekend – from Netflix’s tremendously anticipated live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender to Poacher, Alia Bhatt-backed series on animal poaching and illegal wildlife trade.

Poacher

Created by Richie Mehta with Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Ankith Madhav as part of the ensemble cast, Poacher follows a group of Indian Forest Service officers, NGO workers, police constables and Good Samaritans as they risk their lives trying to track down the biggest elephant ivory poachers in the history of India.

Where to watch Poacher: Prime Video

Malaikottai Vaaliban

Mohanlal's Malayalam film, Malaikottai Vaaliban, was released in theatres on January 25. Set in an alternate world, the story follows Malaikottai Vaaliban, an undisputed warrior, whose journey transcends time and boundaries, challenging every opponent in his path. Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, the film also features Sonalee Kulkarni as Rangapattinam Rangarani, Hareesh Peradi as Ayyanar and Danish Sait as Chamathakan.

Where to watch Malaikottai Vaaliban: Disney+ Hotstar

Saw X

Although the film was released in theatres last year, it has finally got a streaming release date. The 10th installment of the popular horror movie franchise Saw was directed by Kevin Greutert and featured Tobin Bell, Shawnee Smith, Synnøve Macody Lund, Steven Brand. Called by some ‘one of the best Saw films in over years’, Saw X has rejuvenated and refreshed the horror movie franchise.

Where to watch Saw X: Lionsgate Play

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender, a new live-action series, has been grabbing attention. If you watched the original series first as a kid and then again as an adult, you might want to watch this new series. Created by Albert Kim, it is about a young boy known as the Avatar, who must master the four elemental powers to save the world, and fight against an enemy bent on stopping him.

Where to watch Avatar The Last Airbender: Netflix

Apartment 404

Apartment 404, starring BLACKPINK‘s Jennie, also features Yoo Jae-suk, Yang Se-chan, Cha Tae-hyun, Lee Jung-ha, and Oh Na-ra. “The show is set in an apartment building where the six residents trace the truth behind extraordinary events that occur in their residences. With events based on true stories, each episode will have a unique setting and take place in a different period. The six cast members will split up into two teams, along with special guests, and compete against one another,” according to an Prime Video.

Where to watch Apartment 404: Prime Video

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

The drivers, managers and team owners in Formula 1 live life in the fast lane -- both on and off the track. This docuseries gives viewers exclusive, intimate access to the people in one of the world's greatest racing competitions. Formula 1: Drive to Survive reveals the true story of the high-octane sport, which goes beyond the fight to be No. 1.

Where to watch Formula 1 Drive to Survive: Netflix

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3

The third and final season kicks off with three brand-new episodes. The story starts right where we left off in season 2, with Omega and Crosshair imprisoned inside the Imperial facility at Mount Tantiss and the rest of her brothers —Hunter, Wrecker, and Echo — desperate to get her back with Clone Force 99.

Where to watch Star Wars The Bad Batch 3: Disney+ Hotstar

Mea Culpa

The Netflix original film follows the story of a criminal defense attorney, Mea Harper, who takes on the case of a famous artist, Zyair Malloy, who is accused of killing his girlfriend. Singer, actor, and television personality Kelly Rowland stars as the film’s protagonist, Mea. Trevante Rhodes of Moonlight fame plays the role of Zyair Malloy, a famous artist and Mea’s client who is accused of murdering his girlfriend.

Where to watch Mea Culpa: Netflix

