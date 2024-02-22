Avatar The Last Airbender first reactions: Fans are divided on Netflix's new adaptation

The first reactions to the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender are here. Many were curious to know how the Netflix adaptation of the beloved animated Nickelodeon show of the same name would fare. Did it live upto the expectations? Going by the reactions, it seems that fans certainly loved certain standout elements, but there were some issues that were too large to ignore in the long run. (Also read: Netflix unveils new trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action adaptation | Watch) A still from Avatar: The Last Airbender.

What worked

Many fans felt that the eight episode series lived up to the expectations and delivered on the world building and characterization. A fan took to X and said, “The new #AvatarTheLastAirbender is everything I hoped it would be and more. The adventure we enjoyed as kids feels bigger and grander than ever before.”

Another fan said, “#AvatarTheLastAirbender This show is getting better and better even with 2 episodes in, I don’t see what critics were talking about? Where exactly is the bad part of this show, I just have characterization issues but that’s it everything else is fabulous.” A second fan felt, “As a huge #AvatarTheLastAirbender fan, I was satisfied with the first two episodes of the #AvatarNetflix series. I'm cool with the changes and thought the bending was well done! Some of the acting was a little stiff and I wish it was more cinematic, but it's a solid start!”

A fan also pointed out their mixed reaction and mentioned, "My first impressions of 1st episode of #AvatarNetflix. Good- bending effects/ the genocide (brutal but well done)/chemistry between the Gaang/ the humor (especially Sokka). Okay/Bad- Katara’s character is less passionate & snarky/youngest actors are a little stiff. Overall 8/10!"

What didn't work

Many were also left wanting more from the show and felt that there were some issues with character development in the long run. A comment read, "Gave episode 1 a 7/10. Really enjoyed it, but lots of room for improvement. My biggest complaints is how rushed through and glossed over some key events are. Hoping future episodes get better!" Another said that there were many changes, commenting; “Why you did Katara so dirty? Why Sokka is the main character of the series? Why?”

A second user said, “I've watched the first episode of Avatar: The Last Airbender, and it's off to a bad start. The life and colour that was once there is now non-existent in this live-action adaptation. Mischaracterisation is present and VFX looks unfinished when not focused on the bending.”

The official synopsis for Avatar: The Last Airbender Live-Action reads: “A young boy known as the Avatar must master the four elemental powers to save a world at war — and fight a ruthless enemy bent on stopping him.” Gordon Cormier plays Aang, Kiawentiio Tarbell plays Katara, and Dallas Liu plays Zuko. It released on Netflix on February 22.

