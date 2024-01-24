close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Netflix unveils new trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action adaptation | Watch

Netflix unveils new trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action adaptation | Watch

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jan 24, 2024 10:58 PM IST

Keep reading to know the release date of Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action adaptation show. You can watch the latest trailer below.

Netflix recently unveiled the first full-length trailer for its live-action adaptation of the popular animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. Set to premiere on February 22, the show's first season features eight episodes, all releasing the same day. You can watch the exciting new trailer, which released Tuesday, below:

Netflix releases new trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender(Netflix)
Netflix releases new trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender(Netflix)

What is Avatar: The Last Airbender about?

Based on Nickelodeon's beloved animated series, Netflix's latest live-action adaption features eight hour-long episodes filled with adventure and magic. Its premise mainly revolves around Aang, a young avatar and his journey of mastering the art of four elements- Earth, Water, Fire, and Air.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The official logline for Avatar: The Last Airbender reads, “Alongside his newfound friends Sokka and Katara, siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai. But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko determined to capture them, it won’t be an easy task,” per Variety.

ALSO READ: Laid-Back Camp Season 2 English dub: Release date, voice actors and more

Who stars in Avatar: The Last Airbender?

Television writer Albert Kim is the showrunner for Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action adaptation Netflix series. The lead cast members for the series are: Gordon Cormier as Aang, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as General Iroh, Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azul, and Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai.

Other cast members include: Ken Leung as Commander Zhao, Maria Zhang as Suki, Lim Kay Siu as Gyatso, A Martinez as Pakku, Amber Midthunder as Princess Yue, Yvonne Chapman as Avatar Kyoshi, Tamlyn Tomita as Yukari, C. S. Lee as Avatar Roku, Danny Pudi as The Mechanist, and Utkarsh Ambudkar as King Bumi, among several others.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On