Netflix unveils new trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action adaptation | Watch

Netflix recently unveiled the first full-length trailer for its live-action adaptation of the popular animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. Set to premiere on February 22, the show's first season features eight episodes, all releasing the same day. You can watch the exciting new trailer, which released Tuesday, below: Netflix releases new trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender(Netflix)

What is Avatar: The Last Airbender about?

Based on Nickelodeon's beloved animated series, Netflix's latest live-action adaption features eight hour-long episodes filled with adventure and magic. Its premise mainly revolves around Aang, a young avatar and his journey of mastering the art of four elements- Earth, Water, Fire, and Air.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The official logline for Avatar: The Last Airbender reads, “Alongside his newfound friends Sokka and Katara, siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai. But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko determined to capture them, it won’t be an easy task,” per Variety.

ALSO READ: Laid-Back Camp Season 2 English dub: Release date, voice actors and more

Who stars in Avatar: The Last Airbender?

Television writer Albert Kim is the showrunner for Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action adaptation Netflix series. The lead cast members for the series are: Gordon Cormier as Aang, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as General Iroh, Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azul, and Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai.

Other cast members include: Ken Leung as Commander Zhao, Maria Zhang as Suki, Lim Kay Siu as Gyatso, A Martinez as Pakku, Amber Midthunder as Princess Yue, Yvonne Chapman as Avatar Kyoshi, Tamlyn Tomita as Yukari, C. S. Lee as Avatar Roku, Danny Pudi as The Mechanist, and Utkarsh Ambudkar as King Bumi, among several others.