Laid-Back Camp Season 2 English dub: Release date, voice actors and more

Laid-Back Camp is a popular anime series adapted from Japanese manga of the same name written and illustrated by Afro. It first premiered in 2018 and has had three successful seasons to date. While the Season 1 English dub version has already been released, the release date for the Season 2 English dub has finally been unveiled. Here's what we know so far: Laid-Back Camp Season 2 English dub is releasing on January 24(Crunchyroll)

When is Laid-Back Camp Season 2 English dub releasing?

After the success of the first English dub season, Crunchyroll announced the premiere date for Season 2 on Monday. Starting Wednesday, January 24, Laid-Back Camp Season 2 will be released on the platform with a new episode every week. You can watch the episodes on Crunchyroll.

Who are the voice actors for Laid-Back Camp Season 2 English dub?

Laid-Back Camp Season 2 was directed by Yoshiaki Kyogoku, famous for his work in Paprika and Library War, at studio C-station. Japanese screenwriter Jin Tanaka is responsible for the series composition, and Japanese manga artist Mutsumi Sasaki is behind the character designs. Meanwhile, the music is arranged by composer Akiyuki Tateyama.

The voice actors for Laid-Back Camp Season 2 English dub are:

Rin voiced by Celeste Perez Nadeshiko voiced by Morgan Lauré Ena voiced by Molly Zhang Chiaki voiced by Katelyn Barr Aoi voiced by Hannah Alyea Wataru voiced by Phil Parsons Saki voiced by Kelsey Cruz Narrator voiced by Larry Cassady Ayano voiced by Katie Wetch Clerk voiced by Ian Sinclair

What is Laid-Back Camp Season 2 about?

Per Crunchyroll, the synopsis for Laid-Back Season 2 reads, “Nadeshiko, a high school student who had moved from Shizuoka to Yamanashi, decides to see the famous, 1000 yen-bill-featured Mount Fuji. Even though she manages to bike all the way to Motosu, she's forced to turn back because of worsening weather. Unable to set her eyes on her goal, she faints partway to her destination.”

“When she wakes up, it's night, in a place she's never been before, with no way of knowing how to get home. Nadeshiko is saved when she encounters Rin, a girl who is out camping by herself. This outdoorsy girls story begins with this first encounter between Nadeshiko and Rin,” the synopsis adds.