Pokemon Horizons anime announces US premiere date with new trailer | Watch

Pokemon Horizons is all set to grace the screens of the US viewers on February 23, 2024. The anime released the information with a new English dubbed trailer.

Pokemon Horizons: New Trailer

The main character, Liko, was shown in the opening scene of the Pokemon Horizons teaser. She can't wait to spend her time at the Kanto-based Indigo Academy. Her favourite Pokemon, Sprigatito, is with her. Along with discovering new Pokemon, Liko was eager to learn more about herself.

Next, Roy was shown in the trailer, going along with Fuecoco, his favorite Pokemon. His goal is to become a renowned trainer with a formidable roster of Pokemon.

The film then presented Friede, a member of the Rising Volt Tacklers organization. Its goals are to explore the world and learn the mysteries of Pokemon. The beloved Charizard made a comeback and was spotted facing off against Ceruledge from Ethiopia. During the fight scenes, the animation was smooth.

The US launch date, February 23, 2024, was disclosed in the trailer's conclusion. The video has received 4.3K likes on YouTube with 81K views.

Additionally, the anime will be hitting the screens in Canada on March 2, 2024.

Australian fans will be able to watch it a bit earlier on February 27, 2024.

Pokemon Horizons: Where to watch

Viewers based in the US will be able to watch the anime on Netflix. Canda-based viewers can tune in to either Cartoon Network or Télétoon. And those in Australia can watch it on 9Go!

Pokemon Horizons: Team Behind the Screen

OLM and Team Kato, who have previously worked on some installations of the series will be animating the anime. Saori Den from Sword Art Online will be directing the scenes with Conisch handling the music and Rei Yamazaki famous for Pokemon Evolutions (2021) will be working on the character design

