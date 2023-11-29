Naruto's live-action adaptation: 3 lessons to learn from One Piece's success

The popular anime Naruto is ready to take a leap from anime to live action. Masashi Kishimoto's iconic anime faces the uncertain fate of achieving success or falling into the pitfalls experienced by classic animes like Dragon Ball Evolution, Death Note, and Speed Racer in their live-action renditions. The track record of live-action anime productions hasn't always been stellar, but Netflix's One Piece offers fans a hopeful outlook. The importance of drawing lessons from past errors is important to make the upcoming project a massive success. Here are 3 lessons that makers while penning down the future of Naruto's live action, can take from One Piece. Naruto, One Piece(Netflix)

Involvement of the originals in the live-adaptation

The original animation creators' active involvement in the live adaptation production was a major reason for One Piece's success on Netflix. The original creators' involvement guarantees an in-depth understanding of the character arcs. Fans are quite excited about Masashi Kishimoto's engagement, even if his participation in the live production of Naruto is yet unknown. The release date for One Piece Season 1 was only set after original creator Eiichiro Oda approved the finished product.

Avoid clout casting

Having a famous actor is good, but it's also crucial to pick a cast that truly fits the roles and the story. Choosing lesser-known actors who understand the characters is a bit risky, but staying true to the original is more important. In the case of One Piece, collaboration with Oda has been instrumental in identifying an international ensemble of actors who can connect with audiences across diverse regions. Death Note and Cowboy Bebop, on the other hand, stressed the popular casting decisions and thus the box office debacle.

Understand your audience

The creators should prioritize the loyal fans of classic animes. These fans have strong emotional connections to the shows, treating them like cherished memories. In addition to One Piece's huge budget and careful casting choices, Netflix launched a massive worldwide marketing effort that outperformed any prior attempts at poorly welcomed live-action anime adaptions.