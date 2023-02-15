From Death Note to Erased: Top 10 short anime series for beginners

Imagine this - After hours of showing cool anime videos and talking about exciting plots, you have finally convinced your non-weeb friend to give anime a shot. However, you suggested One Piece, an ongoing anime with over 1000 episodes and they mention that they simply don't have the time to dedicate to such a long-running series. As a result, they may never give anime another chance. Introducing your friends to the world of anime can be a great experience, especially if they're open to trying new things. But, it's essential to keep in mind their preferences and the amount of time they're willing to commit to watching an anime series. While long anime series like One Piece, Naruto or Attack on Titan, are fantastic and have a huge following, they may not be the best starting point for someone who's new to the anime world. If you want to avoid a situation like this in the future then all you have to do is keep this list of top 10 short yet awesome anime bookmarked so that your anime recommendations are always on point.

Death Note

It is a psychological thriller anime with 37 episodes.

Death Note is usually the first anime that beginners are recommended because it gives a perfect glimpse of everything anime has to offer. It is a psychological thriller anime with 37 episodes. It follows Light Yagami, a high school student who discovers a mysterious notebook that has the power to kill anyone whose name is written in it.

Also Read: A beginner's guide to watching anime: Tips and recommendations

One Punch Man

This comedy-action series has only 12 episodes.

When you mix the strength of super with the humour of Deadpool you get One Punch Man. This comedy-action anime series has only 12 episodes. Its protagonist, Saitama is a seemingly ordinary man who becomes a superhero after three years of intense training. With his unparalleled strength, he can defeat any opponent with just one punch. This anime is a great fit for beginners who love action and comedy.

Steins;Gate

Steins;Gate is a sci-fi anime with 24 episodes that explores the themes of time travelling.

Steins;Gate is a sci-fi anime with 24 episodes that explores the themes of time travelling. It revolves around Rintaro Okabe, a college student who discovers that he can send text messages back in time, which changes the present and affects the future.

Horimiya

Horimiya is a lighthearted romantic comedy anime with 13 episodes which is perfect for fans of rom-coms.

Horimiya is a lighthearted romantic comedy anime with 13 episodes which is perfect for fans of rom-coms. It follows Hori and Miyamura, two classmates who initially seem to have little in common but soon find that they have more in common than they initially thought. This anime is a great fit for beginners who love romantic comedies and slice-of-life stories.

The Devil is a Part-Timer!

It is a comedy anime with 13 episodes.

Imagine the scary and mighty king of hell flipping burgers in Mcdonald's. It is a comedy anime with 13 episodes. Sadao Maou, the Devil King is forced to take on a part-time job in Japan after being transported there. This anime is a great fit for beginners who love comedies and fantasy stories.

The Seven Deadly Sins

It only has 24 episodes and is a great fit for beginners who love fantasy and adventure stories.

The Seven Deadly Sins is a fantasy anime which revolves around Elizabeth, the princess of Liones, who sets out to find the Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who were accused of plotting against the kingdom. It only has 24 episodes and is a great fit for beginners who love fantasy and adventure stories.

Your Lie in April

Your Lie in April is a music-themed drama anime with 22 episodes which gives you the best of both romance and music.

Your Lie in April is a music-themed drama anime with 22 episodes which gives you the best of both romance and music. Kosei Arima is a talented young pianist who has lost the ability to hear the sound of his own playing after the death of his abusive mother. This anime is a great fit for beginners who love music and drama.

Also Read: Exploring the diverse world of anime: A guide to anime genres and sub-genres

Sk8 The Infinity

Sk8 The Infinity is a sports anime with 12 episodes.

Sk8 The Infinity is a sports anime with 12 episodes. It is the story of Reki, a skilled skater who joins a secret underground skating race called “S,” where the stakes are high and the competition is fierce. This anime is a great fit for beginners who love sports and wholesome dramas.

Erased

It has 12 episodes that follow the story of Satoru Fujinuma, a manga artist who has the power to travel back in time to prevent disasters.

Thriller is best paired with mystery and If you love this combination then Erased is for you. It has 12 episodes that follow the story of Satoru Fujinuma, a manga artist who has the power to travel back in time to prevent disasters. After his mother is murdered, he goes back in time to save her. This anime is a great fit for beginners who love mysteries and time-travel stories.

Also Read: Most memorable anime villains of all time

Free!

Free! is a sports anime with 12 episodes.

Free! navigates themes such as the revival of friendships, nostalgia and perseverance. It is a sports anime with 12 episodes. It revolves around Haruka Nanase, a talented swimmer who reunites with his childhood friends to form a swim club. This anime is a great fit for beginners who love sports and coming-of-age stories.