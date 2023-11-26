Naruto’s live-action adaptation goes on floor, check out the expected release date and cast

The beloved anime, Naruto, is making the leap from animated to live-action, with a film adaptation in the works. Almost ten years after its debut, the manga and anime adaptation has at last sealed a movie deal and secured a passionate writer. Currently, Lionsgate is actively engaged in the production of the Naruto movie. Anime fans were delighted to hear the announcement, having been happy to see live-action adaptions of shows like Attack on Titan, One Piece, Bleach, City Hunter, and others succeed. Here is everything to know about the upcoming live adaptation of Naruto. Boruto, Naruto Next Generations(Masashi Kishimoto, Mikio Ikemoto, Ukyō Kodachi, Shueisha, Viz Media)

Live-action Naruto adaptation gets green light

Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto is a standout work in an era ruled by popular Japanese comics and anime. Kishimoto's original manga will be adapted into a movie, with Tasha Huo penning down the script. However, Kishimoto’s part in the project is still unknown.

As per Variety, “The next project on the writer's agenda is a feature adaptation of the renowned anime "Naruto" for Lionsgate.”

Who can play Naruto in the live-action adaptation?

The much-loved anime has been the subject of constant headlines since 2015, with the final approval coming in 2023. While it is simple to claim the success of the forthcoming, given the popularity of One Piece, it is important to remember that other well-known anime had subpar live-action adaptions in the past. Living-action anime characters are difficult to portray, particularly when it comes to figuring out Naruto Uzumaki’s life portrayal while figuring out how to project the calm yet threatening aura of the Hokage. Even while the cast is yet unknown, Jacob Hopkins, who voiced Code in Boruto: Next Generations, is a strong candidate for Naruto, and Nolan Gross would be a good fit for Sasuke, among others.

Although there has been no official confirmation, the movie is now in production and is anticipated to be released by the end of 2024.